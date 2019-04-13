Realty ONE Group Coastal welcomes five agents to two locations
In the Summerville office:
Kathi Wonus loves the Charleston lifestyle. Wonus, accustomed to national and international travel with her family, has settled in Summerville to pursue her dream of becoming a realtor. She joins Realty ONE Group, bringing that passion and personal experience of buying and selling real estate within a global market. Reach her at 843-972-9450.
Stephen Wilson has been in the hospitality business for over two decades. An entrepreneurial spirit and savvy business acumen assures his clients that their real estate needs will be met with seamless efficiency. Using the most cutting-edge proprietary tools to market and sell homes, Wilson ensures his clients receive his full attention and the best return on investment. Call him at 843-972-9450.
In Mount Pleasant:
Annette Hickman has lived in Charleston for over 25 years. Hickman has extensive experience in retail buying, purchasing and negotiation on behalf of numerous clients. She has a degree in Fashion Merchandising which gives her a keen eye when it comes to staging and design. She brings those talents to her clients, all of whom trust her to find their dream home or sell a home at just the right time. She has a daughter at Clemson and a son in junior high. Hickman is an animal advocate and devotes her free time to several animal rescue organizations. Reach out to her at 843-405-3535.
Andrea Campanelli brings a “toolbox” of real estate skills to her clients – solid decision making, negotiating, expert data reporting and over a decade of computer analysis. Campanelli produces unique trending reports for her clients that aid them in understanding the value of their homes and how future market ups and downs affect their investment. Her clients rely heavily on her skillset to guide them for making one of the largest financial decisions in their lives. When Campanelli isn’t working, you’ll find her gardening, cooking , traveling and enjoying all the Lowcountry has to offer. Call her at 843-405-3535.
Andrian Duclos is a seasoned real estate professional with 20 years of experience flipping and renovating homes – from Summerville to historic downtown Charleston. Before real estate, Duclos was an award-winning professional in insurance sales and contract review. He has worked with investors, military transports, traditional buyers and first-time homebuyers, as well as working with those involved in short sales. He has solid relationships with local trades people and business professionals who can help meet clients’ real estate needs. A resident for nearly 50 years, Duclos knows the Lowcountry and is passionate about his clients find their perfect home. Call Duclos at 843-405-3535.
Daniel Island Real Estate celebrates award-winning team
New broker-in-charge Jeff Leonard led the company in celebrating and honoring its top producers this month at the Daniel Island Club, with a dinner and ceremony. Top awards went to Sally Castengera, Carey and Sean Tipple, Rick Horger, Brian Connolly, Meryl Cromarty, Meg Latour, Rick Adams, Angela Black Drake, Rosey Stieby, Bob Welsh and Michelle Stevens. Castengera also received the Lifetime Achievement Award; she has sold approximately $600 million during her 20 plus career at the top-selling real estate team of Daniel Island properties.
“Working with this team of ‘best in class’ sales professionals who represent Daniel Island and all of Charleston is an award in itself,” said Leonard upon reflecting on his team’s accomplishments. “I commend everyone’s recognition!”
New agents join William Means Real Estate Team
Sam Moore has lived in the Holy City for more than 40 years and is uniquely qualified to share his perspective on downtown Charleston to Sullivan’s Island and beyond. From his years at the College of Charleston to purchasing his first home in Mount Pleasant, Moore has experienced nearly every corner of Charleston. As both a resident and realtor on Sullivan’s Island, he offers an in-depth understanding of the local island market, from deep water and beachfront properties to family-friendly neighborhoods.
Tim Schneider brings a wealth of sales, client services, and operations talent to William Means, joining the firm after selling more than $100 million in luxury properties in the fast-paced, competitive Manhattan market at Brown Harris Stevens. Originally from Bedford, NY, he attended Carnegie Mellon University. He ran operations for Phillips auction house in Manhattan before making the transition to real estate. He and his family live on Isle of Palms.
Kenton Selvey is originally from a small town in the Midwest. His career led him to Washington, D.C. and New York, while working internationally. His skills have been honed throughout his 25-year career, building and marketing global media and iconic luxury fashion brands. His work in the real estate arena is built on the relationships he’s established and understanding his clients’ unique and individual needs. He lives with his family on Daniel Island.
Reach them at 843-577-6651.
Carolina Park in Mt Pleasant set to welcome CVS Pharmacy and Carolina Park Academy preschool
The master-planned community adds to new additions; CVS Pharmacy has finalized plans to build a new location inside the community and Carolina Park Academy preschool opens its doors in August of this year. The former Children’s Center is being refurbished and will provide childcare and educational programs in a play-based setting for children ages 12 months through five years. The addition compliments Carolina Park’s “Knowledge Hub.”
“We’ve worked had to create an environment that provides an exceptional lifestyle for our homeowners and their families, and a thriving environment for businesses,” said Brian Keels, COO of Carolina Park Development. “CVS Pharmacy and Carolina Park Academy are two terrific additions, and will provide important services not just for residents of Carolina Park, but for the local community as a whole.”