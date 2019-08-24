Realty ONE Group Coastal welcomes two new agents
Tonya Weaver is one of the team’s newest agents in the Summerville office. Her honest and straightforward approach with her clients has earned her a reputation as a learned, professional agent. Her relentless energy when it comes to selling for the absolute best price or finding a client’s dream or retirement home has garnered several favorable responses from past clients who she now calls friends. Many state “she is, by far – the most amazing realtor.” Give her a call at 843-972-9450.
Holly Glover was raised on James Island, has lived throughout the Lowcountry and attended the College of Charleston. Her “I never meet a stranger” attitude has endeared her to her clients and enabled her to become a savvy and knowledgeable real estate professional. When she’s not working, you’ll find her spending time with her family. Contact her at 843-972-9450.
Frampton Construction completes industrial spec facility in Summerville
Frampton Construction Company, LLC finished work on a 136,500-square-foot industrial building at the Charleston Trade Center, located in Summerville, S.C. The Keith Corporation, a privately held, full-service developer and owner of industrial, warehouse, and other commercial properties, developed the project.
Situated on 12.9 acres, the building has a 32-foot clearance inside with 18 dock doors and two drive-in doors with ramps for forklifts. The facility, built on a speculative basis and currently in shell condition, has one signed tenant with additional floor plans ranging from 21,000-square- feet to 115,500-square-feet. JLL’s Lee Allen is handling the leasing of the space.
The facility’s location right off Interstate 26 in one of the area’s premier Class A industrial campuses offers unrivaled port proximity and a business-friendly environment. The building joins three other industrial facilities on the campus.
Selby Austin, assistant project manager at Frampton Construction, said, “The success of this project can be attributed to a great team – our design and development partners, a dedicated group of subcontractors, and Berkeley County officials. We’re excited for the opportunity it presents for industrial tenants looking to call Summerville home.”
With offices in Charleston, S.C., and Charlotte, N.C., the company is positioned to manage projects in the Carolinas and beyond. For more information, please visit http://frampton.construction/ or call 843-572-2400.
Generation Z buyers are eyeing the housing market
According to a recent REALTOR magazine article this month, those born after 1995 or after – Generation Z – are taking out more credit and with that, beginning to want to buy their own homes. According to an Industry Insights Report from Transunion, this demographic comprise 14 million of those buyers who are taking on mortgages.
Though most of the credit Gen Zers are using is credit cards, this year marks the latest growth rate spike, up 112 percent according to TransUnion data. But, since they made up a very low percentage of the data thus far and only make up 0.5 percent of mortgages, it’s still and wait-and-see game of how their credit habits play out in terms of homebuying.
Bank of America released a study in April that showed Gen Zers were saving their money to buy a home. According to their findings, more than half of them between the ages of 18 and 23 said they’re saving and 59 percent plan to buy a home within the next five years.
“Despite their young age, this group is pragmatic and actively planning for their future. They recognize buying a home isn’t easy and have a clear vision not only about where they plan to get help but also how they are willing to help themselves in order to make it happen,” said Steve Boland, head of consumer lending at Bank of America.
What’s more this group said they’d get a second job and more than 34 pcerent said they’d be willing to attend a university that wouldn’t break the bank, debt-wise. Thirty-two percent said they’ve move in with their parents or in-laws to save money for their own home.
Generation Z’s top reasons for wanting to own a home were: Starting a family, building wealth over time and making their family proud – in that order.