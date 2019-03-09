Two new agents join Charleston Metro Homes
Shannon Seigel moved to Charleston in 2016. She’s not a stranger to the Lowcountry or South Carolina as she graduated from Stratford High School, attended Army Basic Training at Fort Jackson, SC, and attended Clemson University. Seigel has two master degrees, 16 years of experience as a teacher and school administrator and over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry. Seigel has run 14 half marathons and is part of the Mothers of Preschools leadership team in north Mount Pleasant. Her clients value her expertise and relentless energy when it comes to finding them a home. Call her at 818-800-3964.
Kirk Kirkland is a native Charlestonian and has been exploring his beloved Lowcountry for over 50 years. He is a graduate of USC Coastal Carolina and has been a part of the yacht brokerage business for 25 years. He has a vast knowledge of Carolina residential and commercial real estate and obtained his license in 2009. He is a Clear Capital Market Expert and combines his knowledge of the area, finance and business to create a tailor-made plan for buying and selling for each client. Reach him at 843-452-1335.
Agent joins Elaine Brabham & Associates, LLC
Maka Aptsiauri joins the boutique real estate team of Elaine Brabham & Associates. Aptsiauri has experience as a Charleston realtor and is also a successful entrepreneur of her own business, Euro Foods in Charleston. Originally from the Republic of Georgia, she has called the Lowcountry home for two decades. Her real estate expertise coupled with her business acumen ensures her clients of a stress-free and profitable real estate experience. Reach her at 843-766-6662.
Handsome Properties hosts 4th annual oyster roast in the Old Village, Mount Pleasant
Last weekend Handsome Properties and partner Renaissance South Construction held their annual oyster roast at Alhambra Hall. The event coincided with their 10th anniversary of Handsome Properties’ founding of downtown Charleston.
Deborah C. Fisher, Owner and Broker-in-Charge of Handsome Properties noted: “This was our biggest year yet – and we are thrilled! It is very important to me that Handsome is a part of the community. We hope that even more of our neighbors can come out next year.”
Four new agents join the Realty ONE Group
Chris Cole is a seasoned realtor, technical wizard and published author. Cole has worked for Google and Amazon and has trained others in the field of technology. His background also includes sales and marketing. He helps his clients navigate successfully through the real estate process by employing the latest technology coupled with successful marketing techniques. Whether buying or selling, Cole understands the importance of delivering excellence and listening to his clients. Contact him at 843-972-9450.
Jason Gregg is an associate broker and has years of experience helping Lowcountry buyers find their dream home and assisted sellers receive the absolute best price for their investment. Originally from Pennsylvania, Gregg has called the Lowcountry home for 13 years. He has worked as a guidance counselor in local schools and brings his listening skills and his passion to always do the right thing to his clients. From luxury beach homes to rural single family homes to countryside estates, Gregg has the expertise and knowledge to close a deal. His vast portfolio of referrals and happy clients attest to his success. Contact Jason Gregg at 843-972-9450.
Julie Neira has called the Lowcountry home for over 15 years. Originally from Chicago, Neira brings sales, customer service, interior design and finance expertise to her clients at Realty ONE. As a staging expert, she helps sellers present their home in its best possible light and her eye for aesthetics enables buyers to realize the potential of a home that may need renovation. When Neira has spare time, she’s busy playing pool as a member of the American Pool Association League for over 25 years. She prides herself on helping her clients saying, "I love to help people and becoming a homeowner, to me, was such a life-changing experience that I strive to help attain that dream for others. To become such an integral part of it all has been so emotionally rewarding for me and, as a result, many lasting friendships have been formed." Reach her at 843-972-9450.
Lisa Peele works as a real estate agent at Realty ONE Group Coastal in Summerville. A New Englander, Peele found that the Lowcountry was her favorite place to be and live after a number of assignments in the U.S. and abroad while in the U.S. Air Force. A veteran of 21 years, Peele has degrees in Human Resources and Construction Management. She has a passion for working with people face-to-face and helping her clients with relocation. An expert in military relocation, the VA loan process, property management and interior design, Peele strives to make the often complex real estate process a positive experience for her clients. Call her at 843-972-9450.
Handsome Properties continues to grow with the addition of five new agents
Wendy Thrower is a Charleston native and graduate of the College of Charleston. She and her husband Jay have designed and built new homes as well as renovated older homes in Atlanta, Charlotte, and Charleston. Her knowledge of these markets and personal experience give her with the necessary skills to guide clients through a smooth transaction. Thrower retains real estate licenses in Georgia and North Carolina, in addition to South Carolina. Reach her at 843-727-6460
Dancy Dickson is a College of Charleston alumnus, and has been a resident of Charleston for over 10 years with deep family roots in South Carolina. As a third-generation real estate professional, she has been immersed in the business from a young age. Dancy has strong community ties, and volunteers with The Junior League of Charleston, Meals on Wheels and Ronald McDonald House. She has developed a love for Charleston and an appreciation for the character and history the city has to offer. Call Dickson at 843-727-6460.
Victoria Northcutt is a native of Louisville and graduate of the University of Kentucky. After graduating college, she began a career in sales, but a passion for building long-term relationships and helping others led Victoria to become a licensed Realtor. A self-starter and hard worker, she always places the needs of her clients first. Victoria's competitive nature and passion for serving others is reflected in her personal and professional undertakings. Call her at 843-727-6460.
Jane Ray has a diversified background, with experience in telecommunications, mortgage banking, real estate and business ownership. She views her role in real estate as a consultative one, bridging the gap between clients and inspectors, appraisers, and attorneys. Jane and her husband Tom have been residents of Hobcaw Point in Mount Pleasant for over twenty years. She loves to assist Tom with his residential renovation business and shares his passion for updating and renovating homes. Contact Ray at 843-727-6460.
Hilary Wierengo began her career in Louisville, Kentucky, partnering up with her mother, a top producing agent. After gaining experience she moved to Chicago where she joined a top team in the industry and sold $23,000,000 in one year. In 2018 Hilary decided to relocate closer to her parents who reside in Seabrook and call Charleston home. A "start to finish" broker, Hilary prides herself on her hands-on involvement at all stages of the process and will go to great lengths to help clients attain their real estate goals. Reach out to Wierengo at 843-727-6460.