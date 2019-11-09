31st Annual PRISM Awards – November 1, 2019
Hundreds of home building and real estate industry professionals attended the 31st Annual PRISM Awards Gala held at the Charleston Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston last week. The annual event honors and celebrates top Lowcountry builders, contractors and companies. Sponsored by the Charleston Home Builders Association, over 200 awards were presented.
The 2019 PRISM Award winners were:
- Customer Service Award - JacksonBuilt Custom Homes
- Customer Service Award - Priester’s Custom Contracting, LLC
- Customer Service Award - Structures Building Company
- Community Service Award - David Weekley Homes
- Company Brochure - Ashton Woods
- Associate Website - Aqua Blue Pools
- Builder Website - Hunter Quinn Homes
- Custom Builder Website - Oak Homes
- TV Commercial - Aqua Blue Pools
- Digital Media Campaign - Builder Member - Mungo Homes
- Digital Media Campaign - Custom Builder - Novella Homes
- Builder Social Media - Ashton Woods
- Custom Builder Social Media - Novella Homes
- Realtor Promo Campaign, Builder Member – Ashton Woods
- Realtor Promo Campaign – Community - NEXTON
- Model Home $200K - $300K, Crescent Homes, Model O'Hear White Gables
- Model Home $300K - $400K; Hunter Quinn Homes, The Belmont
- Model Home $400K - $500K, Crescent Homes, Lincoln Model Home
- Model Home $500K - $600K, Crescent Homes, Hamilton II
- Model Home $600K - $700K, Crescent Homes, Savannah Model Home
- Model Home $700K - $800K, Crescent Homes, Sycamore Spec Home
- Model Home $800K - $900K, Crescent Homes, Habersham Spec Home
- Model Home $900K - $1 Million, SHELTER Custom-Built Living, Mataoka 1
- Model Row - NEXTON
- Builder Showroom - Hunter Quinn Homes
- Associate Retail Showroom - Carolina Lanterns & Lighting
- Associate Design Center, Ferguson, Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery
- Bathroom Remodel $200K & Under, Watts Builders, Tallow Tree
- Historic Renovation $200K - $300K, Delpino Custom Homes, Sumter Street
- Historic Renovation $300K - $400K, CopeGrand Homes, Society Street
- Kitchen Remodel $100K & Under, Stein Renovation & Design Group, Hampton Project
- Kitchen Remodel $100K - $200K, Watts Builders, Chisolm Project
- Remodeled Home $200K & Under, Stein Renovation & Design Group, Stevenson Project
- Remodeled Home $200K - $250K, CK Contracting, Snead Farm Remodel
- Remodeled Home $250K - $300K, Delpino Custom Homes, Buist Project
- Remodeled Home $300K - $400K, Brace Builders, On the Harbor Renovation
- Remodeled Home $500K - $600K, CopeGrand Homes, Out of the Blue
- Remodeled Home $700K - $800K, Renaissance South Construction, Raven Drive
- Remodeled Home $900K - $950K, Alair Homes Charleston, Coinbow Drive
- Remodeled Home $950K - $1 Million, Sea Island Builders, Charleston Haborfront Estate
- Remodeled Home $1 - $1.25 Million, Watts Builders, Ocean Residence
- Remodeled Home $1.25 Million + Renaissance South Construction, Prices Alley
- New Bathroom $200K & Under, Ashton Woods, The Berkeley
- New Kitchen $200K & Under, Ashton Woods, The Berkeley
- Outdoor Living Space $50K & Under, Aquatica Pools and Spas, Sweetleaf Lane
- Outdoor Living Space $50K - $100K, Aqua Blue Pools, Rhoden Island Dr.
- Outdoor Living Space $100K - $125K, Watts Builders, Berkshire Project
- Outdoor Living Space $125K - $150K, Atkinson Pools and Spas, Mutual Drive
- Outdoor Living Space $150K - $200K, Accent Truss, James Island Pier Head
- Outdoor Living Space $200K - $300K, Aqua Blue Pools, Kiawah’s Sandcastle Pool
- Outdoor Living Space $300K - $400K, Aquatica Pools and Spas, Keene Lane
- Outdoor Living Space $600K - $700K, Aqua Blue Pools, West County Aquatic Center – Genesis Pool
- Community Less than 100 Lots, Mungo Homes, The Village at Stiles Point
- Community 55+ - NEXTON – Del Webb
- Community Signage - NEXTON
- Community – Mixed Use - NEXTON
- Sustainable Homes, CopeGrand Homes, Hurricane House
- Single Family Home Attached $200K - $300K, David Weekley Homes, The Honeywood
- Single Family Home $200K - $300K, J. Meyer Homes, Aston Home
- Single Family Home $300K - $400K, CopeGrand Homes, Red Top Treehouse
- Single Family Home $400K - $500K, Homes By Dickerson, The Magnolia
- Single Family Home $500K - $600K, Crescent Homes, Wentworth Floorplan
- Single Family Home $700K - $800K, Trellis Residential, Poynter Residence
- Single Family Home $800K - $900K, Crosby Creations, Kowalski Residence
- Single Family Home $900K - $1 Million, Trellis Residential, Bridgetown Pass
- Single Family Home $1 - $1.25 Million, JacksonBuilt Custom Homes, The Newberry
- Single Family Home $1.25 - $1.5 Million, Oak Homes, Paradise Island
- Single Family Home $1.5 - $1.75 Million, JacksonBuilt Custom Homes, Caloudas Residence
- Single Family Home $1.75 - $2 Million, Phillip Smith General Contractor, Carter Project
- Single Family Home $2 – $2.5 Million, Watts Builders, Eugenia Residence
- Single Family Home $2.5 - $3 Million, SHELTER Custom-Built Living, Nobels Point 2
- Single Family Home $3 - $3.25 Million, Structures Building Company, James Island Residence
- Single Family Home $3.25 - $3.5 Million, JacksonBuilt Custom Homes, Wood Residence
- Single Family Home $3.5 - $4 Million, Saltwater Homes, Whispering Palm
- Single Family Home $4 Million +, SHELTER Custom-Built Living, Fish Tale 1
- Builder of the Year, Andy Barber, Generation Homes
- Builder of the Year, Will Herring, Hunter Quinn Homes
- Associate of the Year, Justin Martz, American Express
- Committee Member of the Year, Robby Arnold, Events Committee, NextGen Automated
- Committee Member of the Year, Brittany Fickling, Events Committee, Dominion Energy
- Committee Member of the Year, Melanie Bullman, Events Committee, Dominion Energy
- Committee Member of the Year, Bob Pickard, Government Affairs, Crescent Homes
- Council Member of the Year, Will Jenkinson, Sales & Marketing Council ,Carolina One New Homes
- Council Member of the Year, Kris Kordonowy, Sales & Marketing Council ,Carolina One New Homes
- Insurance Agent of the Year, Hunter Spivey, Southeastern Insurance Consultants
- Associate Salesperson of the Year, Justin Martz, American Express
- Builder Salesperson of the Year, Sarah Margaret Johnson, Dan Ryan Builders
- Real Estate Photographer, Charleston Real Estate Media
- Associate Lender of the Year, David Krahn, Ameris Bank
- Builder Lender of the Year, Daniel Plyer, Lennar, Eagle Home Mortgage
- Closing Attorney of the Year, Christie McDonnell, McDonnell and Associates