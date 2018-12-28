Carolina One teams with Center Park
Carolina One New Homes will handle sales and marketing for Center Park Homes, a new home-building company which has acquired lots in north Mount Pleasant, the Shell Point community in central Mount Pleasant, Carolina Bay outside of Summerville, and Timothy Lakes in Ridgeville.
Founded in 2018, Center Park Homes offers floor plans in sizes from 1,700 to 2,900 square feet, with an emphasis on applying rigorous energy codes published by the International Code Council to ensure more energy-efficient homes with lower energy costs for homeowners.
More information can be found at centerparkhomes.com. To view homes currently under construction, contact Beth Abeyta at 854-999-6826 or via email at beth.abeyta@carolinaone.com.
Timbers opens on Kiawah Island
Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club and Residences, the island’s first private residence club with fractional ownership, is now open.
The island’s newest oceanfront offering in 30 years, Timbers is a gated community of 21 residences located on Kiawah’s south end. Unit size ranges from 2,149 to 3,773 square feet, and prices from $490,000 to $1.4 million for deeded fractional interest between one-sixth and one-ninth.
Nearly 25 percent of the residences are already spoken for. Interested parties should contact 843-408-0960, or visit timberskiawah.com.
Mixson Row townhomes available
Sleek, modern townhomes are now available at Mixson Row near Park Circle in North Charleston. Constructed by New Leaf Builders, Mixson Row has townhomes ranging from 1,700 to 1,900 square feet.
Prices start at $299,000, with floor plans featuring two, three and four bedrooms, as well as two-car garages. Features include quartz counters, hardwood floors, gas ranges, and tiled showers in the master bath.
Mixson Row is located in the Marblehead Lane residential district and adjacent to the Mixson Bath & Racquet Club and the Mixson Market. The properties are being offered by Carolina One New Homes.
Berkshire Hathaway adds three agents
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Southern Coast Real Estate has welcomed three new agents, with Kristi Long, Allicia Barnard and Amanda Capone now serving clients in the Charleston area.
Long is a native of Chattanooga, Tenn., who graduated from the University of Tennessee with a psychology degree and also worked 17 years in the pharmaceutical industry. The avid boater enjoys the outdoors with her husband Brice, and also volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Barnard graduated from Colby-Sawyer College with a degree in exercise science, and a minor in business administration. She’s worked in nursing the past eight years, obtaining a practical nursing degree from Vermont Technical College. She moved to Charleston from Vermont with husband Brennon and daughter Ava.
Capone is a Long Island native who moved to Charleston from Florida, where she worked in economic development and sports tourism. She is an avid runner, fisher, hiker and kayaker.
Long and Barnard work out of the Summerville office, and Capone in the Charleston office. Visit the agency’s website at bhhsscre.com.
Charleston’s Greystar adds to portfolio
Charleston-based Greystar Real Estate Partners has announced a pair of acquisitions in the Phoenix area that add 1,194 units to its portfolio.
The additions include the three-property, 845-unit Acacia portfolio in Phoenix’s East Valley, comprised of two locations in Chandler, Ariz., and another in Gilbert. Greystar also added 349-unit Crescent Highland in the Camelback area.
“Phoenix continues to screen as a top performing market across the country in terms of fundamentals, and rising construction costs have made it difficult to add new supply in these highly desirable Chandler and Gilbert submarkets,” said Kevin Kaberna, executive director and leader of Greystar’s U.S. investment platform. “We expect that our proven value-add strategy combined with robust job growth and limited supply will drive tremendous value.”
The Phoenix metropolitan area is experiencing explosive growth, expected to lead the nation in employment by adding over 60,000 new jobs this year. As the nation’s largest apartment operator with 490,000 units under management, Greystar currently owns approximately 970 units in the Phoenix area, and manages 24,560 more.
Tamsberg Joins Simply Commercial
Simply Commercial Real Estate welcomes Sarah Tamsberg as its newest agent serving the Charleston area.
Tamsberg, an 11th-generation Charlestonian, grew up around the family business of real estate. She enjoys assisting clients new to real estate investing, and helping people find spaces that work well for their unique needs. She can be reached at 843-343-6038, and sarah@simplycommercial.com.
Charleston among best places to retire
Charleston has been named the 10th-best city in the United States in which to retire, according to Livability.com. The Holy City earned the spot due to its “charm, deep-rooted history and amazing amenities, including lower property taxes, thriving arts scene and amazing restaurants,” the website said.
In January, the same publication named Charleston the 27th-best place in the U.S. to live. The retirement ranking also lauded the city’s relative lack of cookie-cutter homes, as well as its abundance of world-class golf courses.
Mount Pleasant ranked among top small cities
Mount Pleasant has been included in Wallethub’s list of the best small cities in America, with the Charleston-area community ranking in the 86th percentile overall and No. 37 in economic health.
The publication examined cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 residents, evaluating them on affordability, economic health, quality of life, education and health, and safety. Mount Pleasant’s lowest score was in education and health, where it ranked 643rd. It placed 484th in affordability, 160th in quality of life, and 544th in safety.
Other area cities in the ranking included Summerville in the 43rd percentile and Goose Creek in the 42nd percentile. The highest-ranked cities, those in the 99th percentile, included Leawood, Kansas, Carmel, Ind., and Princeton, N.J.
Day of Caring at David Weekley Homes
Twenty-two team members from Charleston-based David Weekley Homes, the nation’s largest privately-held builder, volunteered time to make improvements at Lambs Elementary School as part of Trident United Way’s Day of Caring.
In addition to planting flowers, laying pine straw and trimming shrubs, team members worked with students making holiday art projects. The project marked the fifth year David Weekley team members have volunteered at Lambs Elementary, a designated Title 1 school that receives financial assistance for having a high number of children from low-income families.
Frampton to build Greenville hotel
Frampton Construction, which has offices in Charleston and Charlotte, N.C., will build a 126-room Cambria hotel in Greenville for FourRaines LLC. The 75,000-square-foot, four-story building will be located off Woodruff Road and near retailers like Whole Foods, Total Wine and Starbucks.
Cambria, the upscale brand of Choice Hotels, has one property open in Mount Pleasant and three others coming to South Carolina. The Greenville hotel, designed by Overcash Demmitt Architects, will be comprised of structural steel with a wood frame, featuring stacked stone and metal panels.