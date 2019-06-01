The most expensive homes in the U.S.
CNN Business reported in late January 2019 a 24,000 square foot apartment on 220 Central Park South in Manhattan sold for $238 million, the most anyone has ever paid for a property in the U.S. According to the article, the top five as researched by Miller Samuel, a real estate and consulting firm were:
• 220 Central Park South, New York -- Sold in 2019 for $238 million.
• 60 Further Lane, East Hampton, New York -- Sold in 2014 for $137 million.
• 50 Blossom Way, Palm Beach, Florida -- Sold in 2013 for $129.6 million.
• 499 Indian Field Road, Greenwich, Connecticut -- Sold in 2014 for $120 million.
• 360 Mountain Home Road, Woodside, California -- Sold in 2013 for $117.5 million.
Foundry Point's grand opening is slated for June
A new apartment community located at 6 Huguenin Avenue in Charleston is within walking distance to tech campuses, Half-Mile North and Pacific Box and Crate offers 276 units in a highly sought-after "live-work" atmosphere.
Interiors include chef-inspired kitchens, spacious floorplans, floor-to-ceiling windows and landscape views of the Ravenel Bridge. An amenity suite (including a demonstration kitchen), urban greenspace, on-site dog park and yoga studio are just a few amenities of the Foundry Point lifestyle. The property is close to a vibrant social scene.
First Communities Management began pre-leasing in April. Madison Capital Group, Middle Street Partners and White Point Partners are private real estate investment and development partners of the multi-use property.
For more information visit www.livefoundrypoint.com.
A new neighborhood in the Old Village
The Preserve at Edwards Place is a picturesque 3.41 acre property in the heart of the Old Village that features 10 custom homesites. The property was previously owned by former South Carolina Governor and President of MUSC, James B. Edwards.
Local developer Scott Elferdink, a former resident of the Old Village, ensured that the property’s natural beauty and landscape were preserved and he subdivided the property into 10 lots ranging in size from .19 to .31 acres and included a 1.1 acre park-like area for homeowners called The Preserve. Completion is slated for August 2019 and consists of elegant green spaces, shaded walking paths and a pavilion with outdoor fireplace. Reclaimed bricks, river rocks from North Carolina, crushed stone pathways and Ipe bridges are just a few of the materials used to create a lush, park-like setting within the exclusive neighborhood.
“We feel that at the end of the day this project will blend into the fabric of the community. The existing trees dictated where the lot lines were drawn and a substantial amount of thought and care went into the planning and placement of the lots and how they will best interact with each other and the common greenspace behind them. We, as landscape architects, have very few opportunities to work on projects as wonderful and interesting as this one has been. It has been our privilege to work alongside a developer whose vision wants to pay homage to the land and the Edwards family who have been wonderful stewards of the land, the city, and the state,” says Chris Owings of SGA Architecture.
Lots range in price from $637,000 to over $700,000. A custom home and corner lot package is offered at $1.895 million.
For more information visit www.edwardsplacehomes.com or contact Rob Benware at robert.benware@carolinaone.com or (843) 714-9902 or John Sweeney at john.sweeney@carolinaone.com or (843) 730-0377.
The Cassina Group closes first quarter with record sales volume and welcomes two agents
The Charleston-based real estate firm closed their first quarter of 2019 with record sales volume, closing 92 deals – a 13 percent increase over last year’s first quarter. The firm has nearly 40 realtors and the average sales price for the quarter was $635,997.
Fourteen of the firm’s sales were over $1 million, with two of the most notable being 517 King Street downtown for $3.3 million and in Mount Pleasant, $2.65 million in the Olde Park neighborhood.
“We are extremely impressed with our first quarter numbers,” said Owen Tyler, partner and managing broker of The Cassina Group. “Our full-time, experienced agents are the best Realtors in Charleston, and we are exceptionally grateful for our loyal clients who continue to work with us transaction after transaction.”
Erik Taylor and Greg Boger come on board as the firm's newest agents.
Taylor built a successful real estate career in the great Charleston area and prior to being an agent, he was a commercial pilot. His superb attention to detail and analytical decision-making skills enable him to find clients the best homes on the Market.
Boger received his J.D. from the Charleston School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina. He began a career in real estate in 2013 in New York City, focusing on residential loan sales and commercial transactions for a national brokerage firm, a global investment manager and a large real estate investment trust.
Reach Taylor and Boger at 843-628-0008 or visit www.TheCassinaGroup.com.
The Brian Beatty Team of Keller Williams welcomes two agents
Brian Beatty announces two new agents have joined his team at the Mount Pleasant office at 497 Bramson Court. Jen Huffman graduated from San Diego State University and worked in marketing. Seeking a career change, The Beatty Team was the perfect fit for her background in business, sales and marketing. Ensuring her clients have the best experience possible, they and her colleagues appreciate her honest approach and knowledge of the real estate industry. Reach her at 843-400-8009 or email Jen.BrianBeattyTeam@gmail.com.
Adam Bailey was raised on James Island and grew up surfing at Folly Beach. He joined the sales industry after high school and continued in sales after graduating from college. After buying his first home, he became interested in real estate and became a licensed agent in 2016. Joining the Beauty Team was an easy decision for him as their success, energy, positive attitude and drive matches his own. When he’s not working, you’ll find him playing music and spending time outdoors. Call Bailey at 843-400-8009 or email adam.brianbeattyteam@gmail.com.
EXP Realty welcomes new agent
Sonia Michelle Wertan is the newest agent of EXP Realty in the Charleston area. Wertan is a Charleston native who grew up in West Ashley and attended St. Andrews High School. She is excited about serving her clients and providing them with the guidance and knowledge they need to make informed buying and selling decisions. Give her a call at 843-324-1144 or email michellewertan@gmail.com.
Fulton Park neighborhood opens this month in Mount Pleasant
Fulton Park, a private neighborhood at 1187 Fulton Hall Lane, has single-family homes that start in the mid $500,000.
“Fulton Park is tucked away for a serene feel, while still being close to the very best of Mount Pleasant,” said Mark Lipsmeyer, Charleston division president of Stanley Martin Homes. “Located near top-rated schools, beaches and other entertainment, the new neighborhood features homes with bright, open floorplans, with four-bedrooms and spacious kitchens. There’s also an expansive 250-acre park planned for directly across the street, which will include multi-purpose fields, volleyball and pickleball courts, a disk golf course, playgrounds, trails and more for homeowners to enjoy.”
The homes range in size from 2,522 to 2,978 square feet and standard features include two-car garages, open kitchens and master’s suites with glass-enclosed showers.
For more information call 843-371-5835 or visit https://urlzs.com/o2ipw.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun welcomes new agent
Therese Jenkins joins BHHS in Mount Pleasant. Jenkins has been a realtor and broker for over 20 years and began her career in New York City. She worked with corporate relations companies, national and international clients and obtained her broker's license to better serve her large portfolio of clients. She relocated to Charleston in 2002 and continued her career in the Lowcountry, providing her clients with her experience, cutting-edge technology and superior customer service. Reach her at 843-568-9748 or email therese@beautifulhomesllc.com.
Sovereign Still on James Island is nearing capacity
A new neighborhood by New Leaf Builders on James Island, Sovereign Still, “hearkens back to the whisky still discovered on the property and embodies a spirit of good living, resourcefulness and refined taste.” Homes start in the mid-$700,000 and have an “old school” neighborhood ambiance. There are ten homes with large lots and they range in size from 2,800 to 3,800 square feet. The traditional old Charleston-style family homes are selling quickly, with just a few homes left. Contact Randall Sandin at rsandin@carolinaoneplus.com or visit the website at https://newleafsc.com/project/sovereignstill/.
Chad Frampton honored among ENR’s National Top 20 Under 40 construction pros
Chad Frampton, president and CEO of Frampton Construction Company, LLC, has been named to Engineering Record-News (ERN) Magazine’s National Top 20 Under 40 List, which honors exceptional professionals in the construction industry.
“The Top 20 Under 40” honorees were selected from nearly 300 entries received last summer for the ENR’s regional Top Young Professionals competition. Every year, ENR’s 10 regional editions recognize the best of the next generation of construction industry professionals. Frampton was recognized on the Southeast regional list earlier this year.
“It’s exciting to be recognized on a national scale with other construction professionals,” said Chad Frampton. “I am thankful for the opportunities and people in my life who have contributed to the success we’ve shared over the last several years. It has been my passion to surround myself with the best in the industry, including our team members, clients, and vendor partners. It takes an entire team to be recognized on this level, and for that, I am extremely grateful.”
Under his leadership, the company earned the number 267 spot on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies. That same year, Frampton was selected by “Charleston Business Magazine” as one of South Carolina’s “Best and Brightest,” and the company ranked third on the 2018 list of South Carolina’s Fastest Growing Companies.
For more information, visit http://frampton.construction/ or call 843-572-2400.