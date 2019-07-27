Cane Bay Plantation snags a top spot on Real Estate Advisor’s Master-Planned Communities
According to Real Estate Advisor’s July 2019 report, Cane Bay Plantation ranks 13 on their list of the top-selling master-planned communities in the nation. The mid-2019 report includes 50 of these communities across the U.S. Cane Bay Plantation has consistently ranked as Charleston’s top-selling community since 2008 and South Carolina’s top-selling community since 2012.
Cane Bay Plantation is in Berkeley County at the new interchange at I-26, exit 197B and is ten minutes to downtown historic Summerville. To view the top 50 in the nation, visit https://www.rclco.com/publication/top-selling-master-planned-communities-mid-year-2019/. For more information about Cane Bay Plantation, visit http://cane-bay.com/.
Realty ONE Group Coastal welcomes three agents
John R. Payne grew up in Hanahan and attended local schools. He has been involved in the real estate industry for over 40 years, and his expertise includes general home sales, new home sales, residential construction, land sales, acquisitions and development. Payne is licensed in the State of South Carolina as a Real Estate Broker and Residential Builder. He is among a select few who have earned a Lifetime Achievement Award for surpassing over 500 million dollars in closed sales during his career. His knowledge and experience is an invaluable asset to anyone thinking of buying or selling real estate in the Lowcountry. Call him at 843-972-9450.
Kim Whitlatch transitioned into real estate after a 25-year career as the owner of an office furniture and design dealership in Mount Pleasant. Her strong foundation in sales, customer service, design and project management helped her earn the esteemed Realtor of Distinction Award, which recognizes the top 10 percent of realtors in the Tri-County area who qualify in a given year. Whitlatch has also been a member of The North Area Top Producers Club for top producing realtors working in offices from Summerville, Goose Creek, North Charleston and Hanahan. She has an in-depth understanding of buying and selling real estate and gives her clients personalized attention – through constant communication, accessibility and extensive knowledge of the local market. Reach her at 843-972-9450.
Chris Prophater is a Charleston native and a graduate of Charleston Southern University where he majored in mathematics. Following undergraduate school Prophater was a high school math teacher, until he pursued a career as a videographer at Cathedral Church in North Charleston. His passion for real estate stems from several years of investment experience which allows his clients to receive his undivided attention and knowledge of the industry on a consistent basis. Give him a call at 843-972-9450.
Carolina One New Homes Market Facts – July 24
The latest industry facts were provided by Will Jenkinson, Broker-in-charge, Carolina One New Homes.
• Overall Charleston Real Estate Market:
Currently 5575 active homes in MLS (very consistent over last 90 days)
4,456 Resales & 1,114 New – 20 percent are NEW
Inventory is down around 3% over same time last year
• Pending Sales are at 3122
2252 Resales and 852 New – 28 percent are NEW
• New Home Sales accounted for 27 percent of ALL Homes Closings thru April 19
Charleston: 21 percent, Berkeley: 36 percent, Dorchester: 29 percent (percent of New vs Resale) – NHR April 19
• 4351 New Homes closed in Last 12 Months (May 1, 2018 – April 30, 2019)
Historical High – 7100 in 2006 and Low – 2100 in 2009
• Average Sales Price for New Homes in 2019 (April 19): $371,597(Overall)
Charleston: $444,040, Berkeley: $333,481, Dorchester: $316,012
• Single Family Permits:
5172 permits were issued in Last 12 Months (May 1, 2018 – April 30, 2019)
Historical High – 8084 in 2005 and Low was 2732 in 2009
According to Carolina One New Homes’ 2019 report, some of the challenges in the new homes market are:
• Replenishing developed lots - development process – 36 months
• Growth in Charleston
• Pressures on infrastructure
• Construction costs increasing – 40 to 50 percent of a home’s price is in materials
• Cost of lumber, drywall, diesel fuel and labor are up, an average of 25 to 30 percent
• Build time average is up – 8 to 9 months as compared to early 2000s when it was 4 to 5 months
Median prices of homes as of June Market Report
The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors’ 2019 Market Report reported the median home prices of four counties in the Lowcountry.
County Median Price
Berkeley $223,250
Charleston $315,000
Colleton $222,250
Dorchester $216,475
Mungo Homes in Medway Landing
Medway Landing is slated to break ground in late July 2019. The community, geared toward young families and first-time buyers in mind is within walking distance to the City of Goose Creek Recreation Center and activity fields. Off Montague Plantation Road (just off Highway 52), it is in the heart of Goose Creek and close to shopping, dining and major highways.
Each home has natural gas with energy-efficient features and construction features to help keep costs down. Home buyers will receive a “Welcome Home” orientation including a 30-day and 11-month follow-up, pre-construction, pre-drywall & pre-closing orientation along with QBW 2/10 warranty backed by Liberty Mutual, Sentricon® System with Always Active™ Technology and smoke alarms in every bedroom.
Homes will range in size from 1,600 to 2,700 square feet and buyers have nine floor plans to choose from. Pricing begins in the low $200,000s.
For more information or to schedule a personal tour, contact Heather Crabtree at 601-668-2520 or email heather.crabtree@carolinaone.com or Tex Curtis at (843) 327-3528, tex.curtis@carolinaone.com.