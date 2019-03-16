Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun (BHHS) Real Estate hires three new agents
Maggie Drazheva was born and raised in Bulgaria. After moving to the U.S., she and her husband visited friends in Charleston and fell in love with the Lowcountry. Drazheva worked in the hospitality industry for over a decade and has a bachelor’s in economics and a master’s in business. She brings her stellar communication and business acumen to BHHS and to her clients. Diligent, dedicated and detail-oriented, Drazheva’s clients are assured that they will receive the absolute best advice and counsel when it comes to buying to buying or selling. Contact her at 843-793-9027.
Michael and Brenda Hart pair their expertise in business, finance and real estate to ensure their clients receive a tailor-made plan to buy and/or sell their property. Michael worked on Wall Street and was a VP of a national corporation and founded one of the first American companies to trade in China. The two have 15 years of experience in real estate and their reputation is one of providing white glove service and catering to client’s individual needs. Call them at 843-814-4344 or email mshart1@comcast.net.
Linda Sue D’Angelo joins the team of Michael Smith Top Agents’ Team at BHHS. D’Angelo, originally from Pennsylvania, has over 16 years of experience in the real estate industry. An entrepreneur with a background in law and the hospitality industry, she pays close attention to the details, ensuring thoroughness throughout clients’ real estate processes. Her clients know her for her integrity, passion and patience. “Seeing your home through the eyes of an educated realtor is my specialty. I will hand walk you through the entire process with a smile,” D’Angelo said. Reach her at 843-822-3607 or -lindasue@topcharlestonagents.com.
The Beach Residential Company welcomes a new agent
Russell Robinson is the newest member of the Beach Residential team. Russell has a strong business background as the owner of two retail stores, Channels and Drift. Russell’s expertise in customer service, finance and business is the perfect fit for the busy Lowcountry real estate industry. “I look forward to making sure my clients have the best possible experience every time and making sure their home buying process is a smooth and enjoyable one,” Russell said. Reach him at 843-300-5558 or email RRobinson@thebeachcompany.com.
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage brings a new agent on board in their Mount Pleasant office
Dan Delanty and his family moved to the Lowcountry over a decade ago. He has over 20 years of experience as a real estate investor and he spent 17 years leading teams in television and digital advertising sales. Delanty is a veteran real estate investor with over 20 years of experience in the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida. With a background in risk management, marketing and investing, he can advise his clients of the best to buy and when to sell to realize their best return on investment. Reach out to him at 843-261-3369 or email Daniel.Delanty@CBCarolinas.com.
April Curci joins the Lee & Associates Charleston Industrial Team
The Charleston office of Lee & Associates, one of the largest broker-owned commercial brokerage firms in the nation, has hired April Curci as an Industrial Associate in their brokerage division. Curci is a College of Charleston graduate with a B.S. in Business Administration and three minors in real estate, entrepreneurship and biology. She is a third-generation commercial real estate professional and has been immersed in Lowcountry commercial real estate for five years. Her background will most assuredly aid her clients in site selection, lease negotiation and a high return on investment. Reach her at 843-747-1200.