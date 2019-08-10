The Cassina Group hires new Realtors
The Cassina Group in Mount Pleasant has brought three experienced Realtors to their team. Charles Baarcke, Brook Griffin and Melissa Rollins. All are lifelong South Carolina residents with many years of experience working with buyers and sellers.
Baarcke is a native of Mount Pleasant. Prior to coming on board, he worked as broker-in-charge at McAlister Preferred Properties. He brings more than 15 years of experience in residential sales in downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant, the beaches, and the greater Charleston area. Baarcke graduated from Sewanee: The University of the South with a degree in economics and is an alumnus of Porter-Gaud.
Griffin has worked in the Charleston real estate market for more than 14 years and comes to The Cassina Group from Roadstead Real Estate Advisors. She is originally from Clinton, S.C., and attended the College of Charleston, graduating with a degree in corporate communications. She is passionate about representing buyers and sellers in residential and commercial transactions and also has experience working on many award-winning commercial and residential development projects throughout the Lowcountry.
Rollins is a Mount Pleasant native. She joins The Cassina Group most recently from Carolina One. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and began her career in home staging and organization. She has a real affection for all things home and real estate related and places priorities on exceptional service and experience.
Reach these agents at 843-628-0008.
Two new agents join Realty ONE Group Coastal
Zach Mitchell joins the Mount Pleasant Team at Realty ONE Group Coastal. Mitchell has a degree in business administration in marketing, and gained invaluable experience in sales and customer relations through an internship with Southwestern Advantage. Connections with local professionals and organizations helped him to process transactions in a speedy manner. Transferring that skillset to becoming an excellent Realtor is a No. 1 priority for him and he provides each client with white-glove service, encouraging questions and leading them through the real estate process of buying and selling. Reach out to him at 843-834-0448 or email zachmitchellrogcostal@gmail.com.
Stefanie Roberts joins the Summerville office. She moved to the Charleston area three years ago after vacationing here and fell in love with the beautiful landscape as well as the people. Originally from Chicago, she has lived in several places across the country and Charleston is by far her favorite. Roberts is motivated to help people with their home buying journey and specializes in relocation. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in business management and a background in property management. Her hobbies include volunteering with the Special Olympics when she has time between work and being a mother. Reach her at 843-972-9450.
AgentOwned Realty’s Adds Agents to North Area Offices
Latisa McAllister joins AgentOwned Realty’s Goose Creek office at 100 Crowfield Boulevard. Originally from Baltimore, McAllister moved to the Lowcountry five years ago. She has a diverse educational background and has worked in the property management industry for over seven years. Passionate about providing exceptional customer service, she brings executive office management and entrepreneurial experience to AgentOwned Realty and her clients.
Experienced REALTOR® Ginger Hallarn has begun serving clients through AgentOwned Realty’s Moncks Corner office at 219-A North Highway 52. Working in the tri-county area, as well as in Colleton County, Hallarn has accumulated four years’ experience as a real estate professional. Hallarn graduated from California State University, Fresno with a business administration degree. She has worked in customer service and achieved particular success in niche market specialty sales. Hallarn moved to the East Coast in 2010 and worked as a financial analyst for an apparel company before entering real estate. The spouse of a disabled retired veteran, Hallarn has earned Veterans United’s Veteran Friendly Agent coin. When not assisting clients, she volunteers with Reading Partners and the Charleston Animal Society.
Jeraine Smiley has joined the productive Circle of Excellence Realty Group, which serves commercial and residential real estate clients through AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville Main Street office at 141-A North Main Street. Having spent much of her life in the Lowcountry, Ms. Smiley leverages her local expertise to help clients navigate the Charleston tri-county real estate market.
REALTOR® Deanna Murphree has joined the team at AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville Trolley Road office at 1800 Old Trolley Road. Originally from North Carolina, Murphree moved to Summerville with her husband and their two dogs last year. Bolstered by an educational foundation that includes time at Belmont Abbey College and Gaston College, her professional background spans customer service, marketing, and sales. Her past success in marketing and sales and her passion for real estate and helping others led her to pursue the profession as a career. Murphree directs her charitable support to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Reach these agents at 843-884-7300.
BHHS welcomes new agent
Winston White is the latest agent to come on board at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun. White is a native Lowcountry resident and has 28 years of real estate experience. He has worked with several clients throughout his career and knows the Charleston and tri-county area, enabling him to find clients their dream, forever or first homes. White is a licensed captain and avid outdoorsman. Reach him at 843-224-5436 or email winstonranwhite@gmail.com.