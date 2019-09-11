Waterfront estate in Walterboro sells for $2.45 million
The real estate firm of Holcombe Fair & Lane announced the sale of 5878 Bonnie Doone Road, commonly known as the Bonnie Doone Planation in Walterboro. The historic estate dates back to 1772 and was sold by the Charleston Baptist Association to Gene Slivka of the Slivka Family Children’s Trust for $2.45 million. The sale included 131 acres located between Ashepoo River and Horseshoe Creek in the ACE Basin, a 1932 9,600 square-foot Georgian manor house, dock, private island and multiple supplementary buildings.
“Bonnie Doone is a significant historic and cultural asset representing America and the Lowcountry in an important transitional era,” states Charles G. Lane, BIC of Holcombe, Fair & Lane. “Too many of these estates have been destroyed in fires and other natural disasters throughout the years. We are fortunate to have secured a new steward for this property.”
Charles G. Lane and Huger Sinkler II of Holcombe, Fair & Lane represented the Seller and Bill Sandford of Southeastern Estates and Timberlands represented the Buyer.
For more information, visit HFLCharleston.com.
Experienced Buyer’s Agent Joins William Means Real Estate Team
Realtor Brian Walsh joins the team of agents at William Means Real Estate. Walsh has over a decade of experience, a master’s degree in international marketing and assists buyers interested in downtown historic district, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island.
Walsh has earned the Accredited Buyer’s Representative designation which recognizes a commitment to providing outstanding service to real estate buyers. He lives with his wife in downtown Charleston.
Contact Walsh for more information at 843.754.2089 or brian@williammeans.com.
Hunter Quinn Homes and Habitat for Humanity to build home in 60 hours
Local builder Hunter Quinn Homes and Habitat for Humanity of Berkeley County (HFHBC) are partnering up to build a new Habitat home in just 60 hours for a future Habitat homeowner. The weeklong Home Builders Blitz will begin Monday September 16, 2019 and will conclude on Saturday, September 21st at 1pm with a celebratory Home Dedication Ceremony for the new homeowners.
HFHBC will provide the land and blueprints and Hunter Quinn Homes will mobilize over 20 local contractors and suppliers. More than 30 skilled tradespeople will be working in partnership – donating building materials, supplies and labor for the event.
The future homeowners will work alongside the contractors all week.
The journey to homeownership includes trainings, financial classes and completing 350 hours of sweat equity, working alongside construction volunteers to build their future Habitat home, at the ReStore and in the community. Each qualified Habitat partner family is a first-time homebuyer with a demonstrated need for affordable housing.
“We’re fortunate that we have the ability to give back and see this as an opportunity to both do some real good for a family in need, while having a great time with our trade partners.” Will Herring, Founder & President of Hunter Quinn Homes.
CEO and President of HFHBC George Druyos said it was “truly inspirational” to witness the giving heart of Will Herring and Hunter Quinn Homes. Druyos stated it will transform the lives of the family, as well as support HFHBC’s efforts to transform Berkeley County and its affordable housing shortage.
231 King Street sells for $4.15 million
Charleston Commercial, a commercial real estate firm specializing in commercial brokerage and asset management brokered a deal on Charleston’s historic King Street.
C. Kendrick and managing director Joshua Schaap facilitated the sale of 231 King Street for $4.15 million. The buyer was a Los Angeles-based national real estate brokerage specializing in leases and sales of high-profile retail properties. Charleston Commercial is handling the lease of the entire third floor of the property as an executive office with parking. Lori+Lulu occupy the first floor and the second floor comprises local businesses and an artist studio.
Over the last 18 months, Charleston Commercial has overseen the sale of 10 King Street properties totaling $78.1 million.
“We have developed a true expertise in historic downtown Charleston, particularly on King Street where businesses and retailers are eager to set up shop,” Schaap said. “This vibrant retail and business district is incredibly attractive to buyers, yet we have a responsibility to maintain the beauty and history that makes Charleston so special. We are able to walk that delicate line, so the buyer is happy and historic properties are preserved.”