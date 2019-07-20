Charleston New Homes Group Partners with Award-Winning Custom Home Builder
Carolina One New Homes has partnered with Homes By Dickerson, a custom home builder new to the Charleston market. Carolina One New Homes will be exclusively handling sales and marketing for the North Carolina based builder who is currently selling in the master-planned community of Nexton.
“We were impressed with Carolina One New Homes’ knowledge of the new home construction process and their understanding of what buyers need and want,” said Jonathan Bailey, division president of Homes By Dickerson South Carolina. “Their strong work ethic and emphasis on teamwork mirror the values and beliefs of our own company so the decision to partner with them just felt right. Carolina One New Homes has the tools, resources, and relationships to help us grow in this market.”
To learn more, visit the beautifully appointed model home at 113 Bright Leaf Loop, Summerville in Nexton’s Brighton Park Village. Also, for a personal appointment to see how you can build The Home of Your Life with Homes By Dickerson please contact Sherry Murrie, a member of the team at Carolina One New Homes at (843) 708 -7885 or email her at sherry.murrie@carolinaone.com.
BHHS welcomes agent
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate welcomes Cameron Spencer to their team. Spencer is originally from Beaufort and a graduate of Clemson University. He has worked with a renowned public relations firm in Alexandria, Virginia and recently relocated to Charleston with his wife to be close to family. Spencer brings his savvy marketing skills, along with his desire to serve his clients to his absolute best to BHHS. You can reach him at 843-388-8118.
Handsome Properties lists the historic Governor’s House Inn
The historic Governor’s House Inn, also referred to as the Laurens-Rutledge House built in 1760, is for sale and listed by Deborah Fisher of Handsome Properties. The home has hosted founding fathers, presidents, governors, diplomats, royalty and statesman for nearly 260 years. The Georgian style property was first owned by Edward Rutledge and due to its association to Governor Rutledge the U.S. Department of Interior declared it a National Historic Landmark in 1971. The property has changed hands and been home to several wealthy Charlestonians and undergone several renovations to preserve its historical significance. In 1998, it was converted into an inn and it has been ranked as the No. 1 B&B on Trip Advisor and Conde Nast Traveller named it one of the “Top 15 Places to Stay in Charleston” in 2018.
The main home has over 8,000 square feet, original 12’ ceilings, heart of pine floors and seven fireplaces. Guest rooms, a studio apartment and several original history finishes and features remain. For more information about the Governor’s House Inn, please contact Jennifer
Bagby via email (jennifer@handsomeproperties.com) or telephone (843-727-6460).
A new agent joins Realty ONE Group Coastal
Beth Abeyta, a South Carolina native joins Realty ONE Group Coastal, combining a background in the housing industry and interior design to guide her clients to sound buying and selling decisions. Abeyta received her Interior Design Certificate in 2005, has worked for area home builders and trades since 2006, and most recently added her Real Estate License to her belt. She has direct access to professional service providers including staging, painting, designers, remodelers and inspectors. A current West Ashley resident, she is well-connected and actively involved with the Home Builders Association. Contact her at 854-999-6826 or email dzineabeyta@gmail.com.
COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL BROKERAGE SECURES 20 SPOTS ON 2019 REAL TRENDS AMERICA’S BEST REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS REPORT
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has secured an impressive 20 spots on the 2019 REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals report, which ranked affiliated agents and teams among the most successful in South Carolina.
America’s Best, published by Real Trends and Tom Ferry International, separately ranked the most productive agents and teams in each state across four categories based on closed sales volume and transaction sides in 2018.
“I am proud to congratulate these agents and teams for their recognition as top professionals in the great state of South Carolina. They are true local experts, whose knowledge and negotiating power are highly valued by clients and respected by colleagues. They are absolutely among America’s Best,” said Laura Rittenberg, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Carolinas.
To qualify for this elite list, individual agents had to achieve or exceed 50 transactions or $20 million in sales volume for 2018. Teams needed 75 closed transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume for 2018.
See the full list of winners here: https://www.realtrends.com/rankings/americas-best/
Coldwell Banker welcomes agent to its Mount Pleasant office
Sarah Schlecht is Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s team member. Schlecht has a degree in business finance, and with her financial savvy and passion for providing exceptional service, her clients receive the absolute best when it comes to seamless transactions, the utmost professionalism and sound financial investment advice and guidance. Schlecht and her team work relentlessly to make sure clients are fully protected throughout the entirety of the process. She specializes in North Charleston’s Park Circle area and Mount Pleasant SC real estate, but also services the greater Charleston, SC areas throughout the Lowcountry. Call her at 217-474-9300 or email Sarah.Schlecht@cbcarolinas.com.