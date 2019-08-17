Charleston Home + Design magazine’s Charleston Fall Home Show
It’s here again – the 2019 Charleston Fall Home Show at the Gaillard Center at 95 Calhoun Street. This year the show runs from August 23 to August 25 with plenty of new features to entertain and educate participants. There will be seven seminars including a variety of home design and planning topics by area experts. Also on the agenda is Saturday’s special “Inside the Architect’s Mind” presentation that is hosted by Charleston local architects. A brand new seminar is added this year to tackle the topic of hurricane preparedness.
“We’ve had three years in a row of severe storm threats and so we’re really excited to be adding something new to the show called the Hurricane Protection Panel of Experts Friday afternoon,” said Tim Barkley, Publisher of Charleston Home + Design magazine. “Every expert a homeowner needs will be part of the panel answering the most important questions regarding shutter systems, windows and doors, roofing, standby generators and more. Going along with that, we’re giving away 200 free flashlights Saturday morning and Sunday morning provided by Lowes. Each flashlight is valued at $20.”
The show on Friday, August 23 is free, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. A VIP Home Show Party begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are $15. The VIP party includes food, music and drinks. Purchase tickets at CharlestonHomeAndDesignShow.com for $15 in advance or $20 at the door if any remain. You must be at least 21 years old to attend.
On Saturday, the show is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is $7/person. Sunday, the Home Show is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the admission price drops to $2 after 2 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to bring pictures, paint swatches and a list of questions to consult with area experts for free advice. Other giveaways include a 3-piece Oyster candle gift set and grand prize drawings for a $2,000 outdoor kitchen package, $2,000 painting package and $2,000 shopping spree at Charleston Lighting and Interiors.
For more information call 843-670-4663, email tbarkley@newhomecharleston.com or visit CharlestonHomeAndDesignShow.com.
Centex opens Bradford Pointe in Summerville
Bradford Point, an affordable community of single-family new construction homes by Centex Homes is minutes away from downtown Summerville, close to Berkeley County schools and an easy drive to downtown Charleston. Two model homes are located at 177 Hayworth Road off of the new I-26 Nexton Parkway exit. The first 10 homesites have been released. The first phase includes one and two-story homes with garages. Resort-style amenities such as a zero entry pool and pavilion, children’s playground and soccer and basketball game areas are included. There are seven floorplans in the community from three to five bedrooms, ranging from 1,500 to 3,000 plus square feet and pricing beginning at $239,990.
Over 350 homes are planned for Bradford Pointe and the community borders Nexton’s master planned community. Residents will have access to Nexton’s 50-mile network of paths, trails and activities in their town square. For more information call 843-594-2770 or visit www.Centex.com/BradfordPointe.
Kiawah River completes first homes by architect Julia Starr Sanford
Kiawah River, a new waterfront community under development has completed the community’s first for-sale homes. The single-family Butterfly Garden Cottages will soon be joined by Kiawah River’s Waterman Villas and custom/semi-custom homes. Upon completion, the 2,000-acre community will feature residential, retail and hospitality offerings 20 miles of shoreline along the Kiawah River.
Ranging from 1,700 to 2,200 square feet, the cottages are designed by Julia Starr Sanford of Starr Sanford Design, whose architectural vision steered Alys Beach and Rosemary Beach in the Florida Panhandle. Sanford is revered for innovative reinventions of traditional coastal homes and additionally designed Kiawah River’s signature amenity, the waterfront lodge, which will be walking distance from the cottages.
Saussy Burbank is constructing the cottages. The community offers a diverse range of homes ranging from $600,000 to $1.5 million. Homesites start at $200,000. A roadside farm stand, chapel, community hall, swim and fitness club and outdoor learning center are part of the resort-style amenities.
“Kiawah River’s first Butterfly Garden Cottages signify an important milestone as our community prepares to welcome residents later this summer,” said Carter Redd, Managing Director of Kiawah River. “These cottages are at the heart of the community and are designed for outdoor living with a sea islands architectural aesthetic that will be reflected throughout Kiawah River’s neighborhoods, parks and amenities.”
Kiawah River is being developed by The Beach Company, a local leader in residential development and commercial real estate brokerage. For information on The Beach Company, visit www.thebeachcompany.com.
Frampton Construction named a top contractor in the Southeast for second year in a row
Frampton Construction Company, LLC has been named to Engineering News-Record (ENR) Magazine’s 2019 Southeast Top Contractors list. Their Top Contractors list, published annually, ranks the general contractors, both publicly and privately held, based on construction contracting-specific revenue.
Frampton Construction, which ranked 92 in the Southeast, is one of only four in the state of South Carolina to make the list. This is Frampton’s second year of being recognized as a Top Contractor in the Southeast, moving up from last year’s ranking of 101.
With offices in Charleston, S.C., and Charlotte, N.C., the company is positioned to manage projects in the Carolinas and beyond. For more information, please visit www.frampton.construction or call 843-572-2400.