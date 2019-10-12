Carolina One Cane Bay/Nexton welcomes agents
Six new agents serving Nexton, Cane Bay and Summerville come on board Carolina One’s office location on Highway 17 -- Ayesha Giles Burch, Timothy Considine, Susan Maltese, Lindsey Rhea Monroe, Cheyenne Peresich and David Lee Story.
Burch is a native of Charleston. She graduated from Augusta State College with a degree in early childhood education. Married to an Army veteran, she and her family have lived in Alaska, Colorado, Germany, Maryland and Hawaii. She owned and/or managed military childcare and family-oriented programs in each location. She worked in program management for nearly three decades and parlayed her experience to a successful real estate career.
Considine, a recent transplant from New Jersey, was involved in business to business sales, advertising and marketing prior to becoming a Realtor. He is married, enjoys music and is a class car aficionado.
Maltese is from New York and graduated from Adelphi College with a degree in business administration. She practiced real estate in New York state for 12 years and worked as a hospital administrator for 18 years on Long Island. Maltese has been a Charleston resident since 2015 and worked for Carolina One’s Summerville office for two years. She is married with two children and one grandchild.
Moore is a former golf operations manager at Wescott Golf Course and has lived in Charleston for 117 years. She graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in business administration and marketing. She has worked as an assistant property manager. Monroe and her husband have three dogs and both love to golf.
Peresich is originally from Illinois and has been a Charleston resident for 28 years. She has a degree in health sciences from Trident Technical College, has worked as a rehab manager and was involved in the retail industry. She and her husband have been married for 27 years and both are animal lovers.
Story is an Air Force veteran and has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Central Michigan University and a master’s degree from the Indiana Institute of Technology. He has worked as a software engineer for various corporations, an adjunct instructor at ITT Technical Institute and a manager of a global telecommunications company. Story is a Michigan native and is married with two children.
Reach these agents at 843-284-1800.
Nexton and New Leaf Builders offer Domus Collection of homes
Five new single-family floorplans designed specifically for the walkable community of Nexton is being constructed by New Leaf Builders. Rooted in classical Roman architecture, the domus was an urban villa with an open courtyard and garden. To modernize the concept, each home in the Domus Collection will feature private fenced courtyards for a unique outdoor living experience. The homes range from 1,420 to 2,500 square feet and can be customized. Each has the option of adding a detached garden shed, cabana or casita (guest house) to the courtyard.
“Today’s homebuyer wants flexible spaces with seamless transitions from indoor to outdoor living,” said Adam Baslow, co-founder of New Leaf Builders. “Each home in the Domus Collection at Nexton builds on this idea with private courtyard entrances that create a unique sense of arrival that can’t be found anywhere else in the Charleston region.”
Fore more information visit http://bit.ly/2Mt23uB.
BHHS Carolina Sun welcomes three agents
Berkshire Hathaway HomeService Carolina Sun brings three new agents on board: Tiffany Gannuscio, Lucy Zwarych and Mark Arthur.
Gannuscio is an online marketing expert and applies her social media and marketing expertise to help buyers and sellers. Reach her at 843-489-6519 or email tiffanyg@topcharlestonagents.com.
Zwarych is a successful Realtor with a portfolio of clients who love working with her. Her relentless energy and passion for the industry has resulted in client satisfaction and referrals, as she’s known for going the extra mile. Call her at (843) 860-4345 or email lucyz@topcharlestonagents.com.
Arthur has worked as a successful financial advisor for several years. Applying this financial acumen to advise his real estate clients helps them make sound investments. He is an excellent marketer and negotiator which translates to seamless transactions for both buyers and sellers. Give him a call at 843-608-0854 or email mark@topcharlestonagents.com.
“Dusty boots” tour at Ashley Preserve in West Ashley
The newest neighborhood in the West Ashley district, Ashley Preserve at 2395 Lantern Street is hosting an exclusive viewing of their in-progress homes on Wednesday, October 16 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Take a “dusty boots” tour with representatives from Stanley Homes builders. The Ashley Preserve neighborhood has 18 single-family homes of classic Charleston architecture within a serene and wooded area. The homes start in the low $400,000s. All homes will feature 10-foot ceilings throughout the main level and other special design finishes.
For more information, call 843-256-8966 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/519132308631199/.