Rare Moorish-style building in Charleston to get makeover for use again

A vacant Moorish-style former bank building in downtown Charleston that escaped the wrecking ball in 1969 when the late U.S. Sen. Ernest F. "Fritz" Hollings purchased it for his law office will soon see new life.

Donna Moeckel, whose family owns the structure as well as Anson's Restaurant a few blocks away, plans to transform the building at 141 East Bay St. built in the decade before the Civil War into a private event space.

Her family bought the building, once the Farmers and Exchange Bank, in 2002 for $1.25 million.

"The main thing we want is to restore the building," Moeckel said. "In the years that we have owned it, we talked mainly about it using it for a restaurant. I don't want it to be a restaurant. It's such a jewel. I want it to be something exclusive for private events."

While the facade, currently undergoing an overhaul and obscured by scaffolding, is striking with its unusual architectural elements, Moeckel called the interior "the most beautiful part" of the building.

"It has soaring ceilings with natural light," she beamed as she walked through the structure and around work crews.

The two-story structure, designed by eclectic architect Francis D. Lee, whose work included several examples of Gothic, Moorish, Egyptian and Classical Revival buildings throughout the city, served several years ago as the site of a restaurant called Saracen and Little Charlie's Bar.

The unique structure, cited for its rare Middle Eastern and Indian motifs, survived an attempt to tear it down so the prospective buyer could build a parking lot after preservationists protested the effort. Hollings stepped in and bought the building along with a property behind it at 10 State St. for $50,000.

The property at 10 State St. last sold for $1.2 million in 2008 when it became Old South Barber Spa.

At the time Hollings bought the building in 1969, he was lauded for saving a rare architectural structure in the city.

"The real fine part of this is that not only will it be restored but put back into active use, and Charleston again becomes a living city and not just a museum," said Thomas C. Stevenson, then-president of the Historic Charleston Foundation in a 1969 News and Courier report.

The architectural style of the building has been referred to as Hindu Gothic and Moorish and is believed to be the only one of its style in the U.S.

The original structure included a large open two-story space with a skylight, but Hollings decided to divide the space into two floors with a large reception room on the ground level and a library upstairs.

The skylight was rebuilt and fitted with electric lights, and a circular stairway near the entrance connected the foyer to the upstairs library. He also built a two-story addition in the rear of the building that included a fire-proof storage room and office suite.

Some of the ornate architectural elements on the second floor were lost during renovation for the law office, but the building has retained its original character for the most part.

The upper floor for the library installed by Hollings has since been removed, showing the building's skylight and interior architectural features from the first floor.

Renovation work is underway, starting on the roof and then the exterior. Moeckel expects it will take about a year to get the site ready for private parties and receptions.

She has decided not to use the upstairs as part of the event space because the old staircase in the back part of the building doesn't meet building codes for the public to use and she doesn't want to tear it out.

"I don't want to modify the building inside," she said. "It's such a beautiful structure."