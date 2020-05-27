Publix expanding in Charleston area as anchor of Moncks Corner retail center

Publix supermarket is opening another location in the Charleston area.

A new shopping center is set to rise on part of an 84-acre wooded site on U.S. Highway 52, just south of an Exxon gas station and Church's Chicken restaurant at Cypress Gardens Road. Plans show Florida-based Publix as the anchor. The chain said Tuesday that is has signed a lease with an opening date to be announced later.

The project calls for a 48,387-square-foot supermarket flanked by 15,000 square feet of other retail space on one side and 12,000 square feet on the other side. The property owner's development agreement with Moncks Corner in 2018 sets aside nine acres for commercial development.

The entire tract, divided into two parcels, is owned by firms called Matthews-Strawberry LLC and Matthews Strawberry II LLC.

Charleston attorney Henry Smythe said he is part of a partnership that owns the property, but he said he could not comment on the project.

A proposed new supermarket in the area comes as more than 4,000 new houses are in the works for the town of Moncks Corner, many of them near the proposed new retail center eight miles south of the town's traditional core.

As part of the Matthews Strawberry development agreement, 367 housing units are planned next to the proposed retail center.

Last fall, Miami-based Lennar Homes bought 342 undeveloped acres at Old U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road, with plans to built 850 houses on the North Fairmont tract.

Northwest of the proposed grocery store development sits Foxbank Plantation, where 2,422 housing units have been approved just south of the county landfill off of Highway 52 near Cypress Gardens Road. About 1,000 homes remain to be built.

A little farther north, another large development is called Carolina Grove on U.S. Highway 52 on about 340 acres of the former Carolina Nurseries site across from Moss Grove and other housing developments. About 650 homes are proposed for that property.

The Moncks Corner store will be its 17th in the Charleston region. Four stores opened last year, including its smaller-format GreenWise Market in Mount Pleasant. Another new store is planned on Beech Hill Road across from the Summers Corner south of Summerville.