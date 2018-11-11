Prepare for cold weather in SC now to save money on winter electric bills
Across South Carolina we're near the end of that brief time of year when temperatures are moderate and we don't require much from our home heating, ventilation and cooling systems.
But as fans of HBO's “Game of Thrones” know, winter is coming.
Most Southern HVAC systems are designed primarily for cooling, and aren't so efficient at heating — one reason why the highest electric bills of the year are often during winter months. But there are steps you can take to save money before prolonged cold weather arrives.
A good place to start is by scheduling a free home energy audit, which most utility companies offer. Santee Cooper even throws in some freebies, such as two light-emitting diode bulbs and an LED nightlight.
Whether it's Santee Cooper, SCE&G, Berkeley Electric Cooperative or another utility, a free energy audit typically involves a trained professional coming to your home. They will inspect insulation and major systems and make recommendations.
That's a good way to get free professional advice about steps you could take to reduce energy use, be more comfortable and save money. There's also an online "Home Energy Saver" tool from the U.S. Department of Energy that can help determine if your power use is higher than it should be.
Some improvements are simple things many people can do themselves, such as using weatherstripping to prevent air leaks around doors and windows. And if you have an attic with a drop-down ladder, putting an air barrier over the opening can help keep it from acting like a chimney, pulling your expensively-heated air from the house into the attic.
If you're not home for much of the day, and you don't have a programmable thermostat, consider getting one. They aren't expensive, and being able to automatically turn the heat down after you leave each day, and back up just before you get home, can result in real savings.
For more expensive, long-term repairs and improvements — replacing a heating system, repairing or replacing duct work, and upgrading insulation — once again the utility company can help.
Some utilities offer substantial rebates for energy-saving improvements, or loans with attractive terms, or both. This year SCE&G increased the rebates for efficient HVAC equipment, for example, to as much as $500 for a qualifying air conditioning system or heat pump.
In addition, federal tax credits for residential energy improvements that had expired at the end of 2016 were revived and extended through 2021 as part of the tax code overhaul. That's worth up to $500 — 10 percent of qualifying improvements — but that's also the maximum tax credit that can be claimed, from 2006 through 2021.
Most energy efficiency improvements pay for themselves, over time, but they can also be costly up front. Some utilities offer financing with attractive terms. Santee Cooper will loan money at 3.25 percent interest to customers for a duct replacement, for example.
Customers of several electric cooperatives — Aiken, Black River, Little River, and Santee — have a particularly good option. Those cooperatives are getting federal loan money, which they will use to make energy-efficiency loans to customers.
Customers will work with the utilities to decide on improvements that make sense and will save more money each month than the cost of the monthly loan repayment, which would be added to the electric bill.
