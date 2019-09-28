A pre-Revolutionary War house in downtown Charleston that has only been home to three families since it was built in 1774 now has a new owner.
The historic Judge Robert Pringle House at 70 Tradd St. sold earlier this month for $6.2 million, according to Charleston County land records.
Kathleen K. Young sold the property in the high-dollar South of Broad section of the peninsula to an entity called Symington LLC, records show.
The house at 70 Tradd, built by Pringle, sits on a double lot with a long driveway and garden to the side. The bay window, added during the Victorian era, adds interest to the Tradd Street facade.
The sale is not a record in downtown Charleston. That belongs to the Colonel John Ashe House at 32 South Battery. It fetched $7.72 million in 2015.
Summerville sale
A redeveloped shopping center on the edge of Summerville recently changed hands for $22.2 million.
The 138,166-square-foot Oakbrook Station at 10070 Dorchester Road is anchored by Lowes Foods, according to the brokerage firm Stan Johnson Co., which handled the transaction. The multi-tenant shopping center was fully occupied at the time of the sale. Los Angeles-based private fund LBX Investments bought the site from an affilate of North Charleston-based developer RealtyLink.
“We received a significant amount of interest in this asset from both institutional and private capital,” said Maggie Holmes of Stan Johnson's office in Atlanta. “While institutional capital is still seeking retail assets, the buyer market is much more selective than in past years. For that reason, it was imperative to leverage our deep experience in the private capital markets to access the highest number of possible buyers.”
RealtyLink acquired the site in 2016 and completely renovated it. Tenants include Dollar Tree, OneMain Financial, State Farm Insurance and ATI Physical Therapy. Most of the remaining tenants have been at the site for five to 15 years.
Slow showings
High prices and a lack of affordable homes aren't the only problems facing Charleston's housing market. Getting people to walk through the door to look at a house is another worry.
For 12 straight months through July, home showings have been in negative territory, according to the ShowingTime Showing Index for the Charleston region.
Home showings dipped 7 percent in July. They are off 10.2 percent for the 12 months since last August, when the slide began.
Tempering the depressed numbers, the skid in showings has moderated in recent months from the double-digit drops last fall and winter.
Home sales are down for the year about 1 percent, but if more homes were available at price points people could afford, sales would be higher, according to housing leaders with the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.
The Charleston Home Builders Association also blames restrictive government regulations and permitting that prolong construction of new homes, driving up prices more and locking some prospective buyers out of the market.
Nationally, showings dropped 0.6 percent, the smallest decline in a year, and an official with the Showing Index said showings continue to show signs of stabilizing across much of the nation.
“Buyer traffic has a lot of seasonal variation, so we need to compare last year’s numbers to understand the trend,” said ShowingTime chief analytics officer Daniil Cherkasskiy.
“While spring buyer traffic per listing was down sharply compared to 2018, from April onward we've seen a steady rebound," Cherkasskiy said. "In July, national traffic was already roughly in line with last year’s numbers, and if the current trend continues, listings on average could see more showings this fall than what we saw in the fall of 2018.”
Storing stuff
Storage facilities keep following the population growth in the region, and another one is now open in North Charleston.
Extra Room Self-Storage offers 657 units over 105,000 square feet of space at 8911 University Blvd. Room for boats and RVs is available as well. Amenities include on-site moving carts, boxes and moving supplies.