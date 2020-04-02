Pollution cleanup in Charleston's Neck Area prepares for peninsula's largest development

Thousands of truckloads of dirt are slowly covering a century of industrial pollution along the Ashley River, preparing part of Charleston's Neck Area to become a town-sized development.

It's a bold reclamation plan that began nearly 20 years ago, stalled out during the Great Recession, and was revived after changes in ownership. Vast sums have been spent to reclaim the polluted land, which includes a Superfund site listed among the nation's top environmental priorities.

As the Charleston metro area continues to grow rapidly, the Magnolia site is the most dramatic example of developers taking on properties with promising locations but significant environmental hurdles.

It's what's known as a brownfield site, one that's been used and needs remediation. The Magnolia site is between the Ashley River and Interstate 26, just south of the Rosemont community.

Having already undergone $47 million of cleanup work to bring the Magnolia site up to federal standards for industrial development — such as office buildings — another $30 million is being spent by the latest owner, Highland Resources, to make it suitable for residential development.

That's where the thousands of truckloads of dirt come in.

The cover-up

Magnolia is a 133-acre development on more than 200 acres of high ground and marsh. The land includes three federal environmental cleanup sites known as Koppers — that's the Superfund site — and Columbia Nitrogen and Ashepoo Phosphate.

Fertilizer manufacturing and other industry from the past left the land polluted with lead, creosote and other chemicals. Lead is a primary concern with residential development because it can cause brain and nervous system damage, particularly in children.

And one traditional way to keep people from being in contact with lead-tainted soil is to cover it up, either with pavement or a geotextile cover that requires lots of fill dirt.

Picture a box-shaped pile of dirt, three feet tall and three feet wide. That's a cubic yard, and a dump truck can hold perhaps 14 of those.

“It’s about 300,000 cubic yards (needed) for the first two sites," said Craig Zeller, project manager with the federal Environmental Protection Agency. "That’s all coming in now."

“The entire elevation of all three properties is going to come up by 18 inches, and in some cases by 3 feet," he said.

The company paying for the latest work is Highland Resources of Texas. They'll be aided by local and federal tax development breaks, but the $30 million cleanup is money out of pocket just to prepare the site, which also needs basic infrastructure such as sewer lines.

In additional to covering and raising the property — which makes it less flood-prone in addition to deepening lead-tainted soil — the cleanup work also calls for pumping a cement slurry into a plume of creosote-contaminated land that was uncovered in the 1980s during construction for a barge canal.

“Down at that barge canal area at the end of Braswell Street, that’s really where the Superfund site was born," said Zeller. “We were actually pulling creosote out of the ground."

Construction of a barge canal uncovered a landfill on the Koppers site, a roughly two-acre area where creosote contamination extends 40 feet deep. The accidental release of that material killed fish in the 1980s. Creosote is a petroleum-based wood preserver and algaecide that kills insects and fish and is a potential human carcinogen that can damage lungs and blister skin.

The original cleanup removed creosote from the ground and neighboring marsh, near Rosemont. The current effort goes farther, using a new strategy.

“Instead of pump-and-treat, we are essentially turning it into a big chunk of concrete," Zeller said. "We’re going to bind it up in a concrete mixture.”

Largest on the peninsula

The city of Charleston has encouraged the development, and years ago built an $8 million bridge across the marsh to serve the property. When the development stalled and went into bankruptcy during the 2007-09 recession the bridge became known locally as "The Bridge to Nowhere."

“The city plans have called for growth in The Neck for years, going back to at least 2003," said Jacob Lindsey, director of Charleston's Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability.

"It’s the kind of growth we need in the right place," he said. “It’s definitely the single largest development we’ve ever had on the peninsula."

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

The city is now reviewing plans for the first phase of the project, and previously approved a total of:

3,500 residential units

850,000 square feet of office space

420,000 square feet of retail space

690 hotel rooms

That's enough to build a large town, with potentially 10,000 residents. The plans include affordable housing — Charleston typically requires that in large developments — and public park space that the city will own.

“That plan hasn’t changed," said Welden Johnston, a Highland Resources vice president who is in charge of the Magnolia development.

“This project is unique and in a unique location," he said. “Our company, Highland, sees this as a legacy opportunity."

For now, environmental cleanup work is ongoing but short-term plans for apartment buildings and other types of "vertical development" have been put on hold because of the economic uncertainty and fast-shifting market conditions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

David Bodenman, president and interim CEO of Highland Resources, said the company was forced to rethink the sequence of the entire project in recent weeks.

"With the upheaval in the economy, buyers for lots have just all said, 'Let's think about this for a little while,' and that's the prudent thing to do," Bodenman said. "Well, in response, the prudent thing for us to do was to look at what should be the priority for cash flow and construction.

"Should it be to develop lots that are going to sit on the ground for a period of time? Or should it be to meet the deadline for the remediation imposed by the EPA?" he said.

Bodenman said it's too early to estimate when work will restart on the tracts that are nearly ready to be developed. The first phase of development is expected to begin at the south end of the property and the entire development could take 10 to 15 years to complete, moving from south to north.

Boat to work?

Johnston and city officials see Magnolia as an anti-sprawl development, a place where people can live near their jobs or work near their homes close to the urban heart of the Charleston metro area.

Mass transit could help, and the city is trying to make sure the planned bus rapid transit system from Summerville to Charleston will have a stop there. Johnston imagines that some residents could potentially commute by boat.

“How great would it be if you work in the medical district and you could boat to work?" he said. "To me, if you start your day on the water and end your day on the water, you’ve probably had a great day."

The Charleston peninsula has become so desirable, and so profitable for developers, that the largest developments planned to date or under way are taking place on polluted land that require costly cleanup or mitigation.

In addition to Magnolia there's the WestEdge development, much of which stands atop a former city garbage landfill. And plans are in the works to develop Laurel Island off upper Morrison Drive, which is also a former landfill.

The tri-county metro area's population exceeded 800,000 last year and is on track to hit 1 million in the 2030s.

If Highland Resources only wanted to build office buildings, the previous cleanup work at Magnolia allowed for that. The additional $30 million that's being spent allows for housing to be constructed to serve the area's growing population.

The development plan approved by the city requires that some of that housing will be affordable for people with middle-class incomes, and some — which the city will build on donated land there — will be affordable for those with low incomes.

"We’re donating at least an acre-and-a-half to the city, and we have a 15 percent requirement for affordable housing," Johnston said. “Our goal is to have a range of product types to have a vibrant and diverse community."

Once all the homes and offices rise, there will also be the less visible benefit of $77 million in environmental cleanup work, reclaiming land that was used and abused in the past.

John McDermott contributed to this report.