Until last week, it seemed like plans for a boutique hotel near Mount Pleasant’s Old Village had stalled. The developer’s request for a one-year extension to start work on building had been denied in the fall, and town officials said the building permits couldn’t be processed.
But after a lengthy deliberation, a town zoning board vote may have nudged the project forward again.
Though the decision was a win for the developer, who has also filed an appeal in state court against the town over the extension denial, it came as an unwelcome surprise to many neighbors.
“It seems like it has a second life,” Mount Pleasant resident Jimmy Bagwell said at a special Town Council meeting Monday. Bagwell is also a leader of Save Shem Creek, which has strongly opposed the hotel project on social media and in public meetings.
Residents say they worry the 25-room hotel and restaurant project, which is planned for Hibben Street in the primarily residential Earl’s Court development, would take away parking, cause traffic congestion and generally detract from the neighborhood’s character.
But attorneys for developer Earls Court LLC have argued that the town is putting up unnecessary roadblocks for the project, which they say has been in compliance with town and state laws.
The principal developer, Vince Graham, also built the high-profile and once-controversial I’On development in Mount Pleasant.
The hotel project was not discussed during the open session portion of Monday's meeting, but Town Council received legal advice about it in private. Afterward, staff was directed to "proceed as discussed" during the closed-door session.
The action that prompted Council’s interest was a vote on Feb. 25. The developer had requested that the Board of Zoning Appeals reverse a decision made by zoning administrator Kent Prause.
According to correspondence, Prause had directed town staff that they could not process building permit applications for the hotel because a key deadline known as a "vested right" had expired on Dec. 31.
Earls Court LLC said all of the paperwork was submitted before or on that date. Since the project was in compliance then, the fact that the vested right is expired now shouldn’t affect the process, it said.
Eventually, the board voted unanimously in the company’s favor, in effect lifting the zoning hold on the property.
With final design approvals in hand, that should mean the project will start moving forward in the permitting process, said Ross Appel, an attorney for Earl's Court LLC.
It was unclear whether Mount Pleasant will take any legal action, but Appel said the developer will "vigorously defend" its property rights should the town take the "rare step" of appealing its own zoning board's decision.
A second appeal related to the hotel has been filed against the town by a group of nearby residents over the project’s parking plan. The town called for the appeal to be dismissed in its response.