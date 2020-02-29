207 Pitt Street: An elegant family home in the heart of the Old Village

One of Mount Pleasant’s most beautiful communities is the Old Village. The heart of the community, Pitt Street, is renowned for its charming personality and historic significance. Life runs at a slower pace in the Old Village.
Representing the true genteel South with its bucolic streets and harbor views, it is reminiscent of a bygone era. One can stroll down tree-lined streets, walk their dogs in Pitt Street Park and, on any given day, you’ll see neighbors out walking, talking, socializing. It is upscale, pristine and those who are fortunate enough to call it home stay here.
“The walkability and the neighborhood feel of the Old Village is a big attraction for buyers,” said Charles McIntosh of The Cassina Group. “The Old Village historic district preservation commission is an important part of maintaining the charm of the structures.”
McIntosh lists a five-bedroom, five and a-half-bath home right in the heart of the Old Village. Literally steps away from the community’s hub – Pitt Street – it is a dream of a family home.
Outside
An expansive driveway leads to the home with parking for at least three to four vehicles. Perfectly manicured low retaining walls surround the home with four steps that lead up to the yard and side of the home. The grand home sits back off of Pitt Street and one enters to the front of the home through a wrought-iron gate.
The exterior is a bright, crisp white with double stairways leading up to an expansive porch, a living space within itself. Immediately, you get a sense of “welcome.” A place to relax and dine, it is a precursor of what this home is all about – livable and lovely, with the perfect mixture of elegance and comfort.
Owners Mettrie and John Lari, transplants from Long Island, had been looking for a home in Charleston, trying to decide if they wanted to settle in the Old Village or downtown.
“When we drove up to this home and a couple walked by with a baby stroller and a dog on a leash, they knew this was the place for them,” McIntosh said.
The Lari’s moved into the home in 2013 and renovation began to lighten up the space, including the porch. According to Mettrie Lari, “the light and peaceful feeling of being perched up so high,” is one of the best features of the home.
“Every time the owners entertained, they spent a lot of time out here,” McIntosh added. “The kids did their homework on the porch. Being up this high, you get nice breezes off the harbor.”
The exterior spaces of the home include a pool area, green spaces, and a playhouse.
Inside
The home, built in the 1800s, wasn’t light filled when the Lari’s bought it. Once dark wood with a loft and spiral staircase in the living and dining areas, the Lari’s turned the entrance spaces into a light-filled showstopper. Soaring ceilings with skylights, white shiplap and colors of the seashore greet you when you walk inside. French doors open to the porch from the upper level.
The living, dining and kitchen are on the upper level. A fireplace with room for two seating areas are to the left, while a roomy dining space and bar area are to the right. The kitchen has a large island with butcher block countertop and the kitchen walls are decorated with grey-hued tile, custom copper lighting, limestone countertops and high-end appliances.
The home has dual masters, one up and one down.
“When their children were younger, they used the master downstairs,” McIntosh said.
The upper-level master is light-filled and carries the beachy hues with an ensuite bath that has dual vanities, a large, glassed shower and a Juliette balcony. The walk-in closet is large, with a window.
Downstairs, are four bedrooms, including a roomy master bedroom with ensuite bath. Pops of color make appearances in the downstairs with wallpaper. The master bath has bright coral and white wallpaper and light blue vanity.
Another bedroom has its own ensuite bath, while two others share a hall bath. A full laundry room is on this level. Unique lighting decorates these spaces and two of the bedrooms make use of bunk areas for extra guests.
The pool house
A hyphen connects the main house to the pool house. Thoughtful storage is located throughout the pool house. What carries through are windows everywhere, making those creamy neutrals on the walls, floor and décor seem even brighter. The result is a peaceful palette that reads: timeless.
“The pool house is a great space for guest quarters or a mother-in-law suite,” McIntosh explained. “The owners used this as the kids’ hangout space.”
The large area has a fireplace and television that leads into its own kitchenette, with plenty of room for dining. French doors lead from here out to the stunning pool area.
Plenty of green space to play and entertain are here with a paved area with room for sunning and spending long days by the pool.
The Lari’s intend to stay in the Old Village, opting for a home on the harbor. Though this home holds dear memories for them.
“It’s a serene light-filled happy home,” said Mettrie Lari. “My neighbors are the best. The front of the house allows us to connect to our community while the back by the pool and pool house are a little private oasis.”
As of Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 207 Pitt Street listed for $2.39 million.
***
AGENT SPOTLIGHT:
Charles McIntosh
The Cassina Group
843-442-7410