The Old Village in Mount Pleasant is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in South Carolina. Mostly comprising older homes with historical significance, the homes here are the epitome of Southern, genteel charm.
One such home located at 202 Pitt Street can also be described as noble in its majestic appearance. In one of the Old Village’s most prime locations, it is the only home that has a slate roof. Copper downspouts and gutters decorate the home and a drainage system has been added to take rainwater to city storm drains.
“The home sits on a high 1.2 acre corner lot just a block from the water, but there is no flood insurance required,” said Laurie Minges of Dunes Properties. “It has all the charm of a 127-year-old home with high ceilings and large rooms with unique and historic moldings, beautiful original hardwood floors and walls, with a modern and practical floor plan. It works for any type of family.”
It is the type of home that has withstood the test of time – both in the way in which it was built and in the loyalty of those who have had the good fortune to call it home. For the first time in over 60 years, the home, which was designated as a historic home by the Town of Mount Pleasant, is for sale.
The history
Known as the Hale-Seabrook house, it was built by lumberman Harry Hale of Mount Pleasant in 1892. John G. Seabrook, recognizing its superior quality and potential, purchased it in 1953. Seabrook hired a master carpenter and contractor to renovate the home. Lifting the entire home so that it faced Pitt Street, the home acquired a grand presence, making it one of the most notable homes in the Old Village. Seabrook added a front portico and four large columns he purchased from a mill in Marion, South Carolina.
Incorporating half brick decking and steps leading up the expansive portico, adding an entire west side to the home to include a kitchen, a bedroom and a full bath on the main floor and a master suite on the second floor, Seabrook ensured that the home would weather the Lowcountry climate. In addition, a full basement, two half baths and two garages were added, transforming the home into three full stories. Seabrook then renovated the rest of the home, keeping true to its past by preserving original, 1800s features, while bringing it up to 1950s standards.
The home has remained in the Seabrook family, with Mr. Seabrook’s daughter and son-in-law, a Lowcountry contractor, becoming residents in the late 1990s. Its presence represents the Village’s history and it stands as one of the Old Village’s most notable and beautiful homes.
“The home is a total blend of old and new,” the owners revealed. “The kitchen and sitting room are original clear cypress and antique pine floors run throughout the entire home. No historical features have been removed.”
The second renovation
In 2005, the couple gave the home its second major renovation. The kitchen was completely reconfigured to incorporate gas appliances such as a six burner gas range and oven, wood concealed hood and a built-in microwave with a second oven below. Hand-painted tile by local artist Shirley Kratz is above the stove. Two dishwashers, warming drawers and a wood-topped island with tons of cabinets make it perfect for entertaining and the perfect space for the family chef. Granite countertops and a breakfast nook with charming built-ins and shuttered windows complete the space. A sitting room off the kitchen contains a custom-built mahogany entertainment center, gas fireplace and bookcase for TV and reading nights in.
The home has 10-foot ceilings throughout and the main floor has plenty of windows that light up the creamy white moldings and original finishes such as the wood-burning fireplace with mantel and the large curved, transommed doorway with side windows. The owners chose muted pastels as a palette throughout the home — pale greens, yellows and neutrals enhance, rather than compete with the home’s architectural elements, such as the original double staircases and wainscoting in the living and dining spaces.
The master suite includes his and her closets with built-ins, steam shower and two large vanities with granite countertops. A television is built into the mirror.
Extra care and special details were included as well – a speaker system throughout, tankless water heaters, and a full attic that runs the entire length of the home and contains a cedar closet. The space is ideal for a college kid returning home.
The basement serves as the home’s entertaining hub with a massive fireplace, full kitchen, original beams overhead and a full bar with a built-in entertainment center and a half bath. It is the ideal space for large holiday gatherings or parties, accommodating up to 30 plus people.
“The basement could be easily converted into a mother-in-law suite,” Minges said. “The double car garage has been converted to extra storage and there’s a small workshop located in the old garage space.”
Outdoors
Outside, copper wing roofs adorn the rear of the home and a picturesque white picket fence encloses the backyard. Large oak trees are part of the lush landscaping on the oversized lot. An outdoor cooking area with granite cooktops and a gas cook top make the home’s green spaces a lovely respite for outdoor dining, grilling and entertaining.
The home itself is stunning – over the past decades it has maintained its rich heritage and embraced modernity with undeniable grace. Though, the owners tout one of its wow factors as being in the perfect location.
“Our home is a half block to the Pitt Street Pharmacy and other shops. It’s less than a five-minute drive to the Ravenel Bridge and you can walk to Shem Creek for dinner.”
202 Pitt Street offers the ideal location and a lovingly maintained historical home – a perfect marriage of old and new – and one where its future residents can carry on a proud tradition.
As of July 10, 2019, the list price for 202 Pitt Street was $1.999 million.
