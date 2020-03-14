Pawleys Island tech firm raises nearly $5M to provide amenities to apartment complexes

A Pawleys Island tech-centric company that provides fitness and amenities to residential and commercial real estate developments recently raised nearly $5 million to help it grow.

TFLiving said last week it has closed a $4.8 million funding round, led by venture capital firm Camber Creek of New York and Washington, D.C., Courtside Ventures of New York and other investors.

Founded in 2016, TFLiving helps residential and commercial real estate owners and property managers to coordinate, schedule and manage a suite of amenities — including fitness programs, resident events, dog walking and massage services — designed and customized to enhance the experience for tenants and residents.

The company's mobile-first platform allows residents, tenants and independent providers to manage amenities via their smartphone or tablet.

The concept allows users to sign up for classes or request services via the app, much like the way people request rides from Uber or Lyft.

"Amenities have transformed over the last decade from a luxury to a must-have in not only apartment buildings, but across nearly every corner of real estate," company founder and CEO Devin Wirt said in a statement.

"Since our founding four years ago, TFLiving has seen an incredible adoption rate from owners and property managers looking to not only enhance their communities, but engage tenants and residents through a diverse menu of fitness and wellness programs, pet care offerings and communal event services that are adaptable to any budget," Wirt said.

He said the backing from Camber Creek and other investors will help the company elevate its platform across the country through master service agreements it has inked with several clients. The money also will be used to grow the company's executive staff.

TFLiving's platform serves more than 100,000 units in apartment and condominium developments and active adult communities along with millions of square feet of office buildings and other venues in 28 states.

The company has formed partnerships with numerous real estate developers and property management companies, including Charleston-based Greystar Real Estate Partners, with agreements that will more than double its current unit count and square footage served.

