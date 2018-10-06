In one respect, "families" seem to dominate the groups seeking places to live these days. It's not that individuals, married or dating couples or roommates have stopped scouting out properties. But owners or tenants without children have joined in by having "dependents" — at least unofficially — of their own.
Some people call them "fur babies." One type has long held the moniker "man's best friend."
Whatever the case, many renters and homeowners from singles to broods claim their live-in animal(s) as part of the family, to the point that they've come to request or expect residential arrangements that cater to or at least accept cats, dogs and in some cases more exotic pets.
"Most residents consider their pets to be members of the family and by offering a pet-friendly community we enhance our residents' overall enjoyment of their homes," says Melanie Lawrimore, of Greystar and community manager at Wharf7 apartment homes on Daniel Island. "We focus on creating an optimal living experience not just for our residents but for their pets," she says.
Michelle Lorick, of High Associates and community manager at Plantation Oaks Apartments west of the Ashley, agrees.
"Being a pet friendly community in today's market is instrumental in attaining renters," she says. "The baby boomer generation as well as the millennium generation make up the bulk of the new people renting homes. These two generations also make up a large portion of pet owners. If you are not pet friendly, you are missing out on a large population of renters," Lorick notes.
Many apartment home communities go beyond merely allowing pets to providing perks such as fenced-in spaces for dogs for instance to run around, play catch with their owner or socialize with other canines.
Plantation Oaks was the first community managed by High Associates to build a dog park, Lorick says. They were just appearing on the market in the late 1990s and early 2000s. "Since then, we have added a pet wash facility. In addition, we made our office a pet haven with a water bowl, treats, tennis balls and an unlimited supply of belly rubs," she says. "We have residents who tell us their pets drag them toward the office on their walks," according to Lorick.
Similarly, Wharf7 offers a combination of green space and walking paths to provide recreation space for pets to run and play, Lawrimore says.
The apartment home community, she notes, is situated a few blocks from Daniel Island's community open space for dogs. It's at grassy Governor's Park not far from Volvo Car Stadium.
At the same time, Wharf 7 boasts a fenced-in dog park equipped with a hydration station, artificial turf and benches for pet owners to sit back and watch their dogs play, Lawrimore says.
Moreover, the Wharf 7 employee team "loves to meet and greet their furry friends on a daily basis." Notably, the clubhouse touts a "pet treat jar" stocked with biscuits and chewy items. And the staff highlights pets every Friday on the Wharf 7 Facebook and Instagram pages with the hashtag #furryfriendfriday, she says.
Both of the apartment home communities were named in the top list of pet friendly rental properties in The Post and Courier's Charleston's Choice publication released this summer.
Sometimes, dog and cat attractions can bring renters closer together. "Pet amenities are a very popular feature and the feedback we receive from residents is extremely positive," Lawrimore says. "Our pet amenities often provide new opportunities for residents to interact and get to know each other." Also, Wharf7 will notice areas that aren't used much and consider a new pet-related offering or enhance existing amenities, she says.
Lorick says pet amenities require upkeep. "The pet park has to be maintained constantly." Efforts include "mowing the grass, adding mulch, replacing benches, adding agility products/toys (and) repairs to the water fountains," she notes. "Of course, we have pet waste stations located throughout the property that are restocked and cleaned on a daily basis," she adds.
Plantation Oaks Apartments sees enough interest in the offerings for dogs and cats to enhance its pet wash. Located outside, the washing area only has a cold water supply. "We are adding a water heater to be able to offer hot water as well," Lorick says. Just-built High Associates-managed apartment home communities get further benefits. "At all of our newer properties, we build indoor pet spas with hair dryers and grooming tables," she says.
