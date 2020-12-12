Pandemic claims big real estate event for 2nd time; home sales set record in 11 months

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Pandemic claims big real estate event for 2nd time; new date set

The Charleston Home + Design Show won't be taking place in January after already having been postponed from last August to a larger venue due to the pandemic.

Because of surging coronavirus cases, organizers decided "This is the wrong time for a home show."

"Earlier in 2020 when we made the decision to move the Charleston Home + Design Show from the Gaillard Center to the North Charleston Convention Center, we assumed a larger venue would be a good precaution against any lingering effects of COVID-19," said Tim Barkley, publisher of Charleston Home+Design Magazine. "The decision was made in the heat of the Lowcountry summer when January 2021 seemed so far away."

He added, "Unfortunately, cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and throughout our country remain high and are on the rise. This has disrupted the planning of our show."

Organizers believe attendance at the show, which was set to take place Jan. 22-24, will be negatively affected by the pandemic so it is being rescheduled for Aug. 27-29 at the North Charleston Convention Center. The 36,000-square-foot space is twice as large as the site of the show at the Gaillard Center and allows extra room in case the event still needs to spread out.

Look for appearances in August by celebrity TV chef Vivian Howard and New York Times best-selling author Mary Alice Monroe.

Charleston-area home sales skyrocketed after the pandemic-induced lockdown in the spring to set a new yearly record in November. With just one month of sales to go, residential real estate transactions are expected to top 20,000 in the region for the first time. Low mortgage interest rates are fueling the rush to buy.

By the numbers

2: Number of new restaurants now open or about to open in the Charleston area.

240: Number of apartment units planned at an Interstate 26 interchange 35 miles from Charleston where a small Berkeley County community is about to undergo big change.

11,000: Square feet rented by Dollar Tree Stores for a new discount shop going into a Ladson shopping center undergoing renovation.

This week in real estate

+ New homes: Starlight Homes, an affiliate of Atlanta-based homebuilder Ashton Woods, recently bought a piece of the 2,000-acre Wildcat Tract in Berkeley County, where 5,700 homes have been approved to be built.

+ Flooding risk: Nearly 350 low-income housing units in the Charleston area could be exposed to repeated coastal flooding by 2050, based on a new report.

+ Narrow loss: A closer look at the failed ballot question asking Charleston County voters to fund a new affordable housing effort shows where the votes fell short.

North Charleston-based outdoors apparel and gear retailer Half-Moon Outfitters will open a new location in Summerville by the winter of 2022 in a long-abandoned former auto dealership site. It will be the company's ninth retail site across South Carolina and Georgia.

