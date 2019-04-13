When you approach 3407 Palm Blvd. on the Isle of Palms (IOP), you may not get right away just how special the property is. Sure, the cement plank exterior fashioned in a sea-green color with two expansive porches and an enormous rooftop terrace is most definitely extraordinary.
But, when you walk closer – you get it. Steps lead up to double-wood and glassed front doors and a broad porch with rocking chairs and a swing. From the moment you enter the home, you’ll note the exquisite attention to detail – beautiful hardwoods and a large foyer space with stairs (decorated with wood and black iron railing) invite you up to the second level.
The design of the home is a reverse floor plan – bedrooms on the first level, with entertaining, family and common spaces on the second. The top level has a bedroom and full bath, with access to the large rooftop terrace.
“This nine-bedroom seaside masterpiece brings the idea of modern luxury to the classic Lowcountry coastal tradition,” Sibita Proctor of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage said.
What’s more, the nearly 4,200 square feet, nine-bedroom, nine bath home is grandfathered in to permit 20 renters at the one time. The home has one of the highest rental income potentials on the island.
“The owner has used the property as a home to stay on the island and it was used for rental purposes,” Proctor said. “With two driveways, there’s so much room to park – off street parking is scarce on the island, and the fenced backyard is great for children or pets.”
The location
The grand home is located on a corner lot, allowing driveways on both the front (on Palm Blvd.) and the side, off of 38th Street. As of April 9, 2019, Proctor lists the home for $2,699 million.
“There is a beach access walkway right across the street,” Proctor said. “The home is very close to the Isle of Palms marina and Morgan’s Creek Grill. It’s great for when you want to put your boat in and out of the water or have brunch or dinner in a lovely setting.”
The home
The ground level garage area has an indoor/outdoor ping-pong table, pool table and sitting area for entertaining, and space for four vehicles. A large wood-paneled elevator with phone goes from the bottom level up to the terrace, making entertaining effortless and multi-faceted.
The entry or main level has six bedrooms, and each either has its own full bath or share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. The laundry room is also located on this floor
The second, elevated level has 180 degree ocean views. Here, an enormous great room with wet bar (complete with wine fridge and ice maker), a massive dining space (seating for up to 20 plus) and an over-sized chef’s kitchen make island get-togethers as good as it gets. From this level, French doors lead out to another large porch/ocean deck with seating to enjoy stunning views and ocean breezes. There are two bedrooms on this level, one with full bath and the other with a nearby hall bathroom.
Nine-foot ceilings make the spaces seem even larger, and large windows let in light and limitless opportunities for beach gazing.
The highlight of the home
The top level has a bedroom with oceans views, and its own bath. But the best part is its access to the large rooftop terrace.
“This home has one of the few rooftop terraces on the entire island,” Proctor said. “It has an outdoor kitchen, a rooftop swimming pool, and a covered loggia with plenty of seating for watching the waves and soaking in the ocean breezes,” Proctor said.
The outdoor kitchen includes a gas grill, sink and mini refrigerator and is located near the covered loggia. The pool is also near the loggia and the large common area has 16 Adirondack chairs for sunbathing or relaxing on summer nights with friends and family.
Whether it’s grand entertaining or taking a dip in the pool after a day of beach combing, 3407 Palm Blvd. could very well be the best spot on the island to enjoy what the beach is all about – breathtaking views and the good life.
***
SPOTLIGHT AGENT:
Sibita Proctor
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Carolinas
843-513-8223