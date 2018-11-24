The residence named "Palm Breeze" cuts an idyllic portrait. Family groups from New Hampshire to Maryland rent the Isle of Palms home for weeks, or a month at a time. The owners fully furnish and stock the home with all the necessary accessories from glassware to a 500 pound commercial ice maker. Leases generate about $300,000 a year.
No doubt, the property creates intense interest. The upper-end, 4,100-square-foot house at 2916 Palm Blvd. sleeps 16 people thanks to six bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths; three-floor elevator; main and top-floor master suites and wet bars; breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean from four private porticos; hardwood floors in living quarters; gourmet chef's kitchen with top-end appliances; saltwater pool carved into the second floor alcove and across the way from an outdoor kitchen; and a brilliantly landscaped lawn, oaks and palmettos interspersed with a winding brick path and rope-sided, ipe wood boardwalk leading to a gazebo and the beach.
The out-of-town owners "bought it from the builder," she says, and are the property's only householder. "They have enjoyed it," she says.
In its 14th year now, the beach house may be ready for a more long-term or private use since going on the market in early fall. "We've had five showing requests. Some look at (the house as) full time or second home," said Brigitte McElroy, agent with Carolina One Real Estate. She lists the house for sale at $5.3 million.
McElroy held an open house for Realtors this month. "The feedback I got, (they like) the almost-floor-to-ceiling windows. You can see the ocean."
In a descriptive presentation of the house, the Realtor refers to 2916 Palm Blvd. as a "stunning oceanfront oasis" with remarkable sights including 360 degrees from a sizable deck on the rooftop. A third-level porch provides partial shade under a pergola.
"Enjoy a luxurious heated plunge pool with spa along with a swim-up bar and underwater stools, as you lunch from your professional grade gas grill while enjoying sparkling ocean views," she says. "Step from your master bedroom to the pool for a private midnight swim."
McElroy notes the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops, center prep island and luxury stainless appliances including Sub Zero refrigerator and freezer as well as icemaker, Professional Wolf 6 burner 36-inch gas range, convection oven with warming drawer and microwave and Asko dishwasher. There's a laundry with washer and dryer off the kitchen. The dining room sits a dozen guests and the kitchen, four more people.
Sink areas in the great room and an upstairs space that's large enough for a game area or another bedroom tout Sub Zero mini-fridges. There's also a fireplace in the living room. The main floor master bedroom claims a king size bed and spa-like bathroom, including jetted tub and shower with rain head; there's also a half-bath. The upper level master bedroom and the media room-sixth bedroom can open to a deck. Four more bedrooms of various sizes, facing front and back and with one or two beds mark the second level. Ceramic tile floors highlight the bathrooms up and down.
An outdoor shower and foot rinse station are in the underneath area and at the foot of the stairs. Owners added the pool in 2010. They updated living room furniture, upgraded mattresses and painted the house inside and out last year. A lawn sprinkler keeps up the four-fifth acre property consisting of the sprawling backyard and a horseshoe-shaped driveway in front.
"This an incredible vacation home or it could be a beautiful second or even a full-time oasis," McElroy says. "This is a one owner home that has been meticulously cared for and upgraded."
