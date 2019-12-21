A pair of pricey housing developments with "river" in their names on either side of the Charleston metro area are now offering new upscale residences.

In Kiawah River, the 1,000-unit, master-planned community rising on Johns Island, a second offering of lots and homes is now available while in northern Mount Pleasant, a developing mixed-use community now has a new custom builder.

The new offering at Kiawah River includes 20 homesites and 11 completed or under-construction homes and dozens of preconstruction homes. The latter are homes that can be built once a buyer selects a homesite and finishes, according to a spokeswoman for the development.

The previous offering included 10 homesites and 34 preconstruction homes. Homes are priced at $500,000 and up.

The entire tract of former cotton and rice plantations at the end of Mullet Hall Road is about 2,000 acres, but about half of it will not be developed since the property includes lots of wetlands.

The long-range project will include home sites along 20 miles of waterfront, marsh, green space and parks. It also will feature amenities and services such as a roadside farm stand, chapel, community hall, swim and fitness club, outdoor learning center and 100-acre working farm.

Eleven years in the making, Kiawah River is being spearheaded by The Beach Co. of Charleston and private investment and management firm McNair Interests of Houston.

In Mount Pleasant, Charleston-based Axon Homes is now one of six builders in the Riverside at Carolina Park neighborhood off of U.S. Highway 17.

Riverside is Carolina Park’s custom and luxury home enclave, with more than half of its 545 acres permanently preserved.

Homesites range from one-fourth to one-half acre and offer homebuyers a range of options including lake and pond views as well as more private wooded settings. Axon Homes will begin building in the community’s Bolden Lake neighborhood, home to Bolden Park and its 20-acre, namesake-centerpiece water feature.

Home prices in Riverside start in the $600,000s and go beyond $1 million.

Carolina Park is a 1,700-acre development where, once completed, will have 1,500 homes and 530 multifamily units near Wando High School. To date, 930 homes are on the ground, and the multifamily units have been built in two developments called Legacy and The Grove, spokesman Brian Keels said.

Changing hands

A small apartment complex in Goose Creek is under new ownership. The Farms at Goose Creek LLC of Summerville recently paid $3.8 million for the property at 107 Frances St.; 120 and 122 Marilyn St.; and 105, 117 and 118 Farm Road in Goose Creek. S&K Apartments LLC of Hanahan was the previous owner.