As more apartments are being built across the Charleston region, more are changing hands.

The latest examples: Two developments in North Charleston recently fetched more than $75 million.

A 304-unit apartment community in the developing Ingleside Plantation sold for $155,000 a key while a 256-unit complex off Greenridge Road brought about $110,000 per door.

An affiliate of TriBridge Residential of Atlanta paid $47.25 million for Ingleside Plantation Apartments at 9345 Blue House Road at U.S. Highway 78 and Interstate 26, according to Charleston County land records.

The previous owner was Ingleside Plantation Apartments LP, also of Atlanta.

Rents at Ingleside range from $950 a month for a one bed-room unit to $1,505 for a three-bedroom floor plan, according to the TriBridge website.

A couple of miles to the east on the opposite side of the interstate, Planters Crossing at 7910 Crossroads Drive sold for $28.1 million. The previous owner was an affiliate of Intersouth Realty of Charleston, according to commercial real estate firm Berkadia.

The new owner is an affiliate of Blaze Partners of Charleston, according to Berkadia.

Rents at Planters Crossing range from $959 for a one-bedroom unit to $1,069 for a two-bedroom suite, according to ApartmentFinder.

Senior living

A new senior-living facility may soon be rising in Summerville.

Mississippi-based real estate development firm CR Properties recently filed for a stormwater permit from South Carolina environmental regulators for demolition and site work on nearly 7 acres at 151 Grandview Drive, just off Berlin G. Myers Parkway near U.S. Highway 78.

The developer plans to construct 78 independent living units, 50 assisted-living spaces and 20 memory-care rooms in its first project in South Carolina. The proposed three-story facility will be called The Claiborne at Brickyard Crossing. No wetlands are on the site near Navy Federal Credit Union and Buffalo Wild Wings.