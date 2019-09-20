A newcomer to property investments in Charleston says it's the beginning of a "multi-decade commitment" in the Lowcountry.
Northland Investment Corp. of Massachusetts recently bought the 312-unit Wharf 7 apartments on Robert Daniel Drive on Daniel Island and The Standard's 280 units on Maybank Highway on James Island.
The real estate private equity firm paid nearly $70 million — among the highest prices ever for apartments on Daniel Island, according to Charleston County land records. The price paid for The Standard was not immediately available Friday.
The previous owners of both sites were New Jersey-based affiliates of PGIM Inc., formerly Prudential Investment Management, the asset management arm of life insurance company Prudential Financial, according to land records for Charleston and Berkeley counties.
“Our acquisition of these two assets is just the beginning of our multi-decade commitment to Charleston and its residents," said Matthew Gottesdiener, Northland's chief investment officer.
He said the company selected the two properties as its first acquisitions in the Charleston area because the region is "home to some of the country's fastest-growing and most dynamic companies."
Those include Boeing, Mercedes and Volvo, all with manufacturing plants in the Lowcountry.
The company also cited other factors for choosing Charleston as an investment location.
"Charleston has become a top global destination with an expansive and diversified economy," Northland said in a statement. "With an influx of multinational companies and fast-growing startups moving into the city, the labor force has grown four times the national average."
The city's quality of life and work opportunities "attract an educated millennial workforce that desires highly amenitized rental communities in prime locations,” Gottesdiener said.
Wharf 7 includes studio to three-bedroom apartments and a host of high-end amenities such as a saltwater pool, poolside TV lounges and grilling stations, a hammock garden, a fitness center with a separate yoga/spinning studio, community bikes and an event lawn with a terraced outdoor amphitheater.
Wharf 7 units have private patios or balconies, and the latest upscale kitchen and living-space offerings.
The James Island site provides a saltwater pool with a tanning ledge and cabanas, picnic courtyard with grilling station and outdoor kitchen, a public courtyard and Lowcountry-inspired clubhouse, bicycle racks, pedestrian pathways and garage parking.