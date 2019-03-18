A three-story mansion sitting over the water in Charleston Harbor recently sold for a fraction of the list price eight years ago, but it came close to matching the record for the highest-price sale on the peninsula.
The former Navy degaussing station on concrete pilings at 2 Concord St. sold earlier this month for $7.3 million after being on and off the market for the past several years. It was transformed into a high-end home in 2010.
The previous owner was an affiliate of Blackbaud founder Tony Bakker and his wife, Linda. The identity of the new owner was not immediately available.
Helen Geer with William Means Real Estate handled the property and said a couple with a house on the Charleston peninsula bought the former Bakker house. She declined to identify them, but said they also have a house in the Northeast. The new owners' peninsula house is on the market.
"The couple who bought it totally understands the quality of construction and are just thrilled," Geer said. "They are very nice couple."
The 2.7-acre site, including the 4,689-square-foot main residence, a smaller guest house on land and a 240-foot private dock, was recently listed for $7.95 million. Four years ago, the price was set at $8.85 million.
In 2011, the property, listed through another firm, was priced at $17.5 million. Slightly more than half an acre is high land, where the smaller guest house sits.
The main house boasts a grand staircase, gourmet kitchen and climate-controlled wine room. The first-floor library includes hand-detail cypress panels while the second floor includes a master suite and three other bedrooms with private baths and waterfront views. A bar and terrace for entertaining sit on the third floor.
The structure was built for $365,000 and opened in 1961.
Until the mid-1990s, it housed equipment that the Navy used to check the effectiveness of the magnetic-neutralizing devices on minesweepers and other ships.
The Bakkers spearheaded reconstruction of the property into a home nine years ago after buying the property from the State Ports Authority in 2006 for $5.25 million.
Geer said she will miss showing the house.
"I had grown to love it so much," she said. "It was a real pleasure. The quality of it is just exceptional."
The buyers were represented by Mary Lou Wertz with Hudson Phillips Charleston Properties.
The sale is not the most expensive on the peninsula, but it came close. The record belongs to the Colonel John Ashe House at 32 South Battery. Built around 1782, the 10,800-square-foot, four-story mansion fetched $7.72 million in 2015.