Once a tenement, Charleston mansion with oft-decorated conical feature fetches $2.65M

A one-time peninsular Charleston tenement house, transformed into a four-story mansion after the 1886 earthquake, recently changed hands for $2.65 million.

The five-bedroom, 6,000-square-foot home at 60 Meeting St. in the tony South of Broad area occasionally displayed a giant, bright red Santa hat at Christmas or a big black witch's hat at Halloween atop a conical roof element.

The previous owner, the Rebekah Cosby Stewart Revocable Trust, sold the altered structure to 60 Meeting Street LLC in an apparent all-case transaction.

And the festive Santa topping came with the sale, according to a real estate agent involved in the transaction. But the red, cone-shaped topping doesn't adorn the stately historic home this year.

As for the playful Halloween feature, it's unclear what's brewing with it.

The house dates back to the mid-1700s and was originally a three-story structure at the northeast corner of Meeting and Tradd streets.

William Ellis, a Charleston merchant, bought the land in the 18th century and built a tenement, but it was Bertram Kramer, a Charleston building contractor, who modified it into a Victorian mansion.

Kramer acquired the property in 1884, and, as part of a full renovation, believed to have occurred after the earthquake of 1886, he added the fourth floor encased in a mansard roof with a conical peak.

He enlarged the windows, widened the front door, and added a Moorish arch and iron balconies on the second floor. He also added bay windows, dripstone cornices and a heavy bracketed house cornice along with a roof garden to enjoy fresh air and look out over the peninsula.

Old Charleston newspaper ads paint an interesting history of the house and its residents.

In 1808, a man named Hans Dresler of 60 Meeting St. applied for a "Licence to retail Spirituous Liquors."

In 1840, an ad shows it as part of estate of Jon Walker.

In 1848, an ad read: "Single gentlemen can be accommodated by board by applying at No. 60 Meeting St."

Twelve years later and six months before the Ordinance of Secession was signed, the house sold at auction.

After Kramer's alterations in the late 1800s, the house went on the market again in 1908.

"This house has 13 rooms and 2 baths and is modern and complete in every detail. Nothing finer on the market," an ad in The News & Courier read.

Twelve years later, exactly 100 years ago, the house was on the market again.

This time the ad exclaimed: "Furnace, electric lights and gas."

In 1921, customers could get a five-course dinner for 75 cents at the newly opened restaurant called The Tradd at 60 Meeting St.

That same year an advertisement read: "Rooms at The Tradd are now ready for guests. Dining room in house."

Another read, "Small apts and rooms for rent. Furnace heat, running hot water." Two weeks later, in December 1921, an ad in The Evening Post read: "Board by week or month."

Subsequent newspaper accounts of social activities and obituaries show several people living at 60 Meeting St., some of them on the same year, suggesting it remained a boarding house for some time.

In 1984, a request was made to the city for a one-year extension of a bed and breakfast at the location.

Recent property records show the house sold in 1998 for $720,000. Five years later, it sold for nearly $1.34 million. The latest transaction in November almost doubled that amount.