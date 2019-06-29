When a home is crafted with exquisite attention to detail and well-loved, you not only see it upon entering, you feel it.
“122 Ocean Boulevard is a culmination of modern architectural style, skilled craftsmanship and a keen eye for interior style and design,” said Middleton Rutledge of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s Realty.
Entering off Ocean Boulevard through the private automated iron gate brings you to this luxuriously immaculate and special home. The white-graveled driveway leads to lush landscaping that frames the home – a custom grey-cedar shingle residence with clean lines, shuttered windows and abundant space for parking.
It sits on nearly an acre (.86) of premier ocean front land and has 93 feet of ocean frontage. Built by Sheppard Construction and designed by Dufford and Young Architects, the home has a Hampton-ish impression set against an awe-inspiring backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean.
The interior spaces
One can take the elevator from the lower level of this home, but entering the home by walking up the lighted staircase is an experience that inspires and impresses. The atmosphere is Zen-like – a pause before entering, with a garden-like area of river stones in vertical beds on either side of the doorway. Windows flank each side and one can catch glimpses of the stunning interior within.
The home opens to Italian stone underfoot, which carries through much of the living and entertaining spaces on this floor. Eleven-foot ceilings and large windows create masterpiece impressions of the beach. Directly opposite the entrance, a breath-taking view of the home’s infinity pool and the ebb-flow, sights and sounds of the tides beyond, draw you in to stay. Relax. Enjoy.
The flawlessly designed open floor plan embraces its environment – inside and out — with open and airy perfection. To the left is ample sitting, entertaining and dining spaces, designed to take full advantage of the indoor/outdoor ambiance. The bedrooms are to the right of the entrance.
“The owner is well traveled and has an affinity for unique artwork and style,” Rutledge said. “She worked closely with local designer, Sarah Hamlin Hastings, to create an exceptional ocean front residence on an ideal location.”
Hamlin Hastings’ (Fritz Porter) design style lends itself to celebrating artists and artisans and marrying contemporary with traditional, including lighting, eclectic wall hangings and textural elements such as custom wall treatments. Privy to a plethora of design resources, Hamlin Hastings’ vision of the space matched the owner’s and the result is nothing short of stunning.
The kitchen has an enormous island adorned with a stark white shiplap bottom and a waterfall solid wood top. Natural light is abundant everywhere. Generous windows are sandwiched between upper grey-blue cabinets and lower white cabinets. A commercial grade stainless hood is over the Wolf six-burner gas stove and a white-tiled backsplash offers contrast behind it. Countertops are stainless steel.
Adjacent to the kitchen, is a dining area and two living spaces. A media/ library room with gas fireplace and bar is behind the living room, for rainy afternoons and cooler seasons.
Architectural elements – cypress-wood adorning ceilings in some spaces, a modern twist on shiplap lining hallway walls, and a porthole window with swinging door serving as an entrance to the laundry room – add a bit of contemporary whimsy to the décor.
The master bedroom has easterly views of the ocean and below one window, an expansive outdoor sitting area, complete with fire pit and Adirondack chairs, provide yet another lovely place to enjoy ocean breezes. His and her closets, dual vanities and a porcelain soaking tub comprise part of the master bath. An open shower near the bath and a separate shower that has windows and screens for a more “outdoor shower” experience complete the master suite.
There are three other guest suites with baths on this level, all generously sized with their own ensuite bathrooms.
Stairs lead to another level where there is a cozy sitting area with bookcases and two guest rooms with ensuite baths. A private outdoor porch is off one of them. The guest baths have uniquely designed glass shower panels – hues of vivid blues in one and pale pinks and greys in the other. Both have tiled walls and trough sinks. Natural light streams in from windows in nearly every room on this level.
“The home has Millwork Artisan doors and the hardwood floors in the home are oak,” Rutledge said, “There are also two powder rooms on the first floor.”
Outdoors
The elegantly appointed spaces inside the home are a showstopper, but perhaps the star of the show are the outdoor living spaces, so important to Charleston beach living.
“The large ocean front Garapa wood deck along with an L-shaped infinity pool and spa is a great outdoor living space,” Rutledge said. “There’s also a ‘summer kitchen’ and covered seating which is perfect for outdoor dining.”
The ocean vista views complement the home’s soothing and extraordinary interior and blend seamlessly with its unique exterior “personality.”
Built 24.7 feet above base flood elevation, the home at 122 Ocean Boulevard has hurricane-rated Marvin windows and is located on the “quiet end” of the Isle of Palms.
With its own private boardwalk to the shore, it may very well be the perfect beach home.
As of June 26, 2019, the 5,623 square-foot home at 122 Ocean Boulevard listed for $6.995 million.
***
AGENT SPOTLIGHT:
H. Middleton Rutledge
Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s Realty
843-345-9137