Numbers tick up slightly on borrowers owing more on mortgages than homes' values
There's no cause for alarm, but the number of borrowers who owe more on their mortgages than their homes are worth edged up oh-so slightly during the fourth quarter in the Charleston region and across the nation.
Of the 164,079 mortgages in the Charleston-North Charleston market, 2.72 percent showed negative equity during the October-December period, according to property information provider CoreLogic. That was up from 2.69 percent during third quarter of 2018 and slightly above the 2.70 percent during the fourth quarter of 2017.
Nationwide, that figure edged up 1.6 percent to 2.2 million homes, or 4.2 percent of all mortgaged properties during the fourth quarter of 2018 from the third quarter last year. It was the first quarterly increase in the U.S. since the fourth quarter of 2015.
Negative equity, often referred to as being underwater or upside down, applies to borrowers who owe more on their mortgages than their homes are worth. It can be caused by a decline in a home's value, an increase in debt or both.
The latest figures are nowhere near the 26 percent peak in negative equity during the fourth quarter of 2009, after the housing market meltdown that led to the Deep Recession.
Year over year, home equity increased during the fourth quarter, but because of the recent slowdown in home sales, home showings and mortgage applications, the negative equity number bears watching to see if it continues to tick up.
With jobs aplenty and no recession on the immediate horizon, according to economists, it's believed mortgage holders should have the resources to pay for housing debt.
Historic golf course and plantation may be developed following closure
The 39-acre Oaks Plantation Golf & Country Club is closing in Goose Creek and its future remains uncertain.
By the numbers
37: Number in millions of dollars for the sale of a 199-unit apartment complex called Proximity Residences in West Ashley.
70: Number of members in the new Charleston-based chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction, the fastest-growing branch in three-state region.
300,000s: Starting price for 17 lots in a new development called The Cove, the last tract set for development on Daniel Island's southern end.
This week in real estate
+Sweet treat: Plans for the Charleston region's second Krispy Kreme restaurant move forward with application for stormwater permit.
+Heads in beds: A new 90-room hotel is planned for a vacant lot near Citadel Mall.
+New life: Plans for a stalled boutique hotel planned near Mount Pleasant's Old Village may have new life after a town panel's vote.
Luxury mountain communities
The real estate company that oversees the residential development on Kiawah Island now owns seven luxury mountain communities in the Upstate and western North Carolina. South Street Partners, with offices in Charleston and Charlotte, on March 1 acquired The Cliffs, a collection of private luxury mountain and lake communities.
Upcoming real estate events
- Pool operator course: The Charleston Apartment Association will offer a class for those responsible for safe and efficient pool operation March 13. $395/members; $695/nonmembers
- Lack of starter homes: A panel of real estate industry experts will discuss why so few starter homes are being built in the Charleston region as part of The Post and Courier's Inside Business Live series. It's 7:30-9:30 a.m. March 14 at Riley Park Club. Price: $35.
Charleston-area transactions
