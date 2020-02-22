North Charleston ranks No. 1 in US for rental return on investment property, report says

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.
North Charleston ranks No. 1 in US for rental return on investment property
Charleston lands atop many lists for tourism, friendliness and good food.
Now it's North Charleston's turn to be No. 1, but for a totally different reason.
The Holy City's sister has been named the top place in the nation to buy investment rental property.
IPX 1031, or Investment Property Exchange Services, an arm of Fidelity National Financial Co., analyzed home values and median rent along with other factors for 310 cities with populations over 100,000 across America.
Using five metrics that included median home value, year-over-year home value growth, 10-year population growth, annual property tax and annual return, IPX boiled the list down to 30 cities and ranked North Charleston as the No. 1 place in the U.S. to earn the biggest return on a rental real estate investment. Closing costs, maintenance and utilities were not included in the report.
The firm pointed to the median home value in the state's third-largest city of $177,000, an annual property tax of $857, median rent of $1,450, 14 percent population growth over the past decade and a home-value-to-gross-rent ratio of 122 to determine an annual return of $8,323, the highest in the nation.
The home-value-to-gross-rent ratio represents the number of rent payments it would take to pay for a home in each city based on median rent and median home value if a home were financed based on a 30-year mortgage with a 4 percent fixed interest rate.
Columbia came in No. 17 on the list with a return of $6,392.
Of all 30 cities, 24 are in the South or Southeast. Others in the top five are No. 2 Winston-Salem, N.C.; No. 3 Chattanooga, Tenn.; No. 4 High Point, N.C.; and No. 5 Tuscaloosa, Ala.
On average, the report found home values among the top 30 cities for investment properties jumped 6 percent year over year. They offer an average annual yield of $6,150, a potential profit after mortgage, property taxes and homeowner's insurance.
Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up for free.
Mount Pleasant Towne Centre sells for $147M
One of the Lowcountry’s premier retail destinations is now in the hands of a new owner after one of Charleston County’s largest real estate transactions in recent years unfolded Monday.
By the numbers
4: Number of new dining venues headed to the Charleston peninsula in the next few months.
2: Number of Krispy Kreme restaurants that will be in the Charleston region after the newest location opens Tuesday in North Charleston.
3,092: Number of apartment units added to the Charleston region in 2019 after more over 4,600 came online in 2018. About 6,000 others are in the works.
This week in real estate
+ Next in Nexton: A new hotel cluster is emerging in the Nexton development near Summerville, adding hundreds of new rooms for the region's growing tourism and business sectors.
+ Rental rules: The town of Summerville has adopted short-term rental regulations, following other cities in the Charleston region.
+ Housing affordability: 1,000 coastal residents cite housing costs and education as top concerns.
Getting ahead of the summer pest season
Preparing areas around homes now can help to ward off many of the pesky critters that come with warmer weather.
Upcoming real estate events
- Homeowner help: Origin SC offers first-time homebuyers tips on financing and budgeting at different times and place throughout February.
- Generating leads: A free real estate agent seminar covering how to generate leads using social media and other marketing strategies, March 6, Hilton Garden Inn, Mount Pleasant.
Did a friend forward you this email? Subscribe here.
Craving more? Check out all of the Post and Courier's newsletters here.