North Charleston development OK'd 13 years later, at half of initial density

A North Charleston housing development proposed 13 years ago is back in the works at half the size of the original concept.

Sumner Village, first proposed as 90 housing units, then 68 in 2007, has now been approved by the city for 18 single-family homes and 27 single-family attached units on Sumner Avenue in the Charleston Farms community.

Charleston Development Co. LLC bought the nearly 4-acre wooded site between Buskirk and Blackwell streets in 2006 for $475,000, according to Charleston County land records.

The land owner, Bob Holt, presented development plans the next year, but neighbors objected to the project's density, narrow street plan and other aspects when the proposal went before city officials for approval. In 2008, the plan was further trimmed to 53 units, but the city's Planning Commission rejected it on a 5-1 vote.

Then the Great Recession hit, waylaying the development indefinitely.

The newly approved plan with 45 units, first presented last spring, adds walkway connectivity to Aldrich Avenue, which dead-ends on the back side of the parcel off of Remount Road.

It also expands sidewalks from the originally proposed 3 feet to 5 feet and increases street width to 22 feet so emergency vehicles can have easier access.

The newly approved development also includes a drainage plan with a series of easements to move water on the property to a new large stormwater pond next to Sumner Avenue. In addition, it adds a tree mitigation proposal along with parking spaces of 9 feet by 18 feet.

A representative of the neighborhood group said he is glad the number of housing units has been reduced by half, but he still has concerns with the increased traffic it will bring.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

"We certainly appreciate the downsizing, but 45 more units is going to put more cars on Sumner Avenue," said Dave Crane, former president of Charleston Farms Neighborhood Association for the past 12 years. He is now vice president.

He also noted water runoff from the property during heavy downpours.

"That place is very damp when it rains," Crane said. "I hope they do a real good job with the drainage."

Holt had explained a dozen years ago that the property had become an absorption ground for the runoff from development that occurred all around it but that the site had no wetlands.

Crane also lauded the connection to Aldrich Avenue via a sidewalk, but he believes a road would have been better so residents in the new community would have another exit point to keep fewer cars on Sumner Avenue.

Charles Drayton, with the city Planning Department, said the development's layout couldn't be made to work with a road connection to Aldrich.

Crane said the new development will cause some issues, but he doesn't believe it's something that can't be overcome.

"We will adapt and do what we have to do," he said.

Holt did not respond for comment on the development's construction timeline or proposed housing prices.