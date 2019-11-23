Another recently completed Charleston-area apartment complex has changed hands.

The 302-unit Lively Indigo Run at 9255 Blue House Road in Ingleside Plantation in North Charleston fetched $51.5 million, or $170,530 a key, according to commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield.

The new owner is an affiliate of apartment operating company PEM (Professional Equity Management) Real Estate Group of Scottsdale, Ariz. An affiliate of the previous owner, Orange Capital Advisors of Orangeburg, bought the 22-acre undeveloped site in 2017 for nearly $2.9 million.

“We are proud of Lively Indigo Run’s development and strong position in the Ladson market,” said McFaddin Blanding, principal of Orange Capital Advisors. “This was a successful transaction for both parties."

The apartment complex is between major manufacturers in the Charleston region, such as Boeing, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo Cars.

Rents range from $940 for a studio unit to $2,050 for a three-bedroom apartment. Sizes range from 465 square feet to 1,264 square feet.

Amenities at the complex off Interstate 26 at U.S. Highway 78 include garages, storage units, fitness center, pool, dog washing station, grill and fire pit.

PEM previously owned the 260-unit Ashley Village Townhomes on Mountainbook Avenue in North Charleston. The Arizona firm sold the property, previously called Pepperhill Townhouse Apartments, in early 2018 to Dallas-based private equity firm Lurin Capital for $21.84 million.

The Ingleside acquisition marks PEM's return to the Palmetto State, where Lively Indigo Run is its only property. The firm operates about 7,500 apartment units across six other Sunbelt states.

At the top

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Owen Tyler, managing broker and partner of luxury boutique real estate firm The Cassina Group in the Charleston area, has been elected as the 2020 president of South Carolina Realtors.

The Columbia-based group is the largest professional membership organization in South Carolina with more than 20,000 members. The organization promotes and protects private-property ownership and rights, advocates for the state's Realtors and property owners, and works to keep homeownership affordable.

He is a past president of Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. He also has served in a leadership position with the national group.

His vision as president is to focus on improving Realtor professionalism within the industry, bringing solutions to issues affecting the quality of life for South Carolina’s homeowners and encouraging realtors to participate in philanthropic roles throughout their communities.

A graduate of Clemson University with a background in accounting, Tyler has been working in real estate since 2001.

"He is a technology and communications visionary with a proven track record of success and solid leadership capabilities," said the group's immediate past president, Drew Streett of Myrtle Beach."