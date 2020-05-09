North Charleston apartments change hands; hotel coming to outparcel at complex

A relatively new North Charleston apartment development recently changed hands while a new hotel is slated to be built in front of the multifamily complex.

The 280-unit, three-story Cypress River Apartments at 9325 Blue House Road in Ingleside Plantation recently sold for $39 million. The 22.5-acre site, built in 2013, had an outstanding debt of $21.8 million.

The buyer, CR Ladson Investco LLC, is an affiliate of apartment operating company PEM (Professional Equity Management) of Scottsdale, Ariz. The seller was an affiliate of C.F. Evans Construction Co. of Orangeburg.

Last November, PEM bought the adjacent 302-unit Lively Indigo Run Apartments on a 22-acre site at 9255 Blue House Road for $51.5 million.

New rooms

In an unrelated venture in that same area, a new 75-room extended-stay hotel is planned on an outparcel in front of the Cypress River Apartments.

The three-story project called Stay APT Suites is set for 9331 Blue House Road next to a recently completed Home2 Suites by Hilton Hotel.

New owner

An Arby's restaurant in North Charleston now has a new owner. The fast-food diner at 8980 University Blvd. recently sold for just over $2 million, according to commercial real estate firms Oswald Cooke & Associates and Carolina Commercial.

H-Exchange LLC bought the 3,178-square-foot restaurant from 1521 Savannah Highway LLC.

Also under new ownership is a shop in downtown Charleston.

Jean Smith Ventures LLC recently bought the 3,445-square-foot retail and office building and nearby parking lot at 219 and 229 Calhoun St. from Calhoun Ventures LLC, according to the real estate firms Bridge Commercial and Carolina One.