North Charleston among top 25 cities in U.S. with lowest rents

It's widely known rental rates in Charleston and Mount Pleasant don't fit many people's budgets, but there is a place at the center of the metro area that renters might find a little more affordable.

North Charleston, according to a new study, is among the cheapest places in the nation to rent.

After studying 109 cities in the U.S. with populations of at least 50,000 that offered studio through two-bedroom apartments, rent.com ranked the state's third-largest city No. 24 in the top 50 listing in the 12 months ending in January.

North Charleston didn't make the top 50 for studio rents alone, which came in $1,267 a month, but it came in at No. 11 for a two-bedroom unit at $1,180 and No. 18 for a one-bedroom apartment $1,099.

Interestingly, No. 28 Houston, No. 42 Charlotte and No. 49 Dallas all made the list, but Charleston and Mount Pleasant, where rental rates are much higher in the state's largest and fourth-largest cities, respectively, didn't make the cut.

The closest cities to the Lowcountry with higher overall rankings on the top 50 least expensive list are Greensboro, N.C., which tied with Tucson, Ariz., at No. 3, and Augusta, Ga., at No. 14. Apartments in Greensboro rent between $693 and $1,026 a month while those in August go for $1,013 to $1,133.

The cheapest place in the nation to rent is Springfield, Mo., where apartment prices range from $615 to $826, while the most expensive apartments can be found in Boston. Rents in Beantown go from $2,618 to $4,728, according to rent.com.

A hospitality firm will provide services for special events 180 feet overlooking Charleston Harbor at the new 12-story Morrison Yard development just now starting construction beside a much larger building of the same name next to it.

By the numbers

3: Number of vintage-related businesses sprouting up around Charleston to sell all sorts of antiques, housewares and second-hand items.

1,600: Square footage of proposed new bourbon bar and restaurant Paddock & Whisky planned near Park Circle in North Charleston. It's a second location for the James Island business.

222: Number of townhomes approved for North Charleston after community pushback.

This week in real estate

+ On the vine: A 630-acre development believed to Ernest & Julio Gallo Winery of California plans to set up a massive bottling, canning and distribution facility of several million square feet on the edge of Fort Lawn in Chester County.

+ Deed delay: Red-hot real estate market has overwhelmed Charleston County Register of Deeds

+ Townhomes proposed: Two separate developments with a total of 110 townhomes are making their way through the city of Charleston approval process.

The Vanderhorst Mansion on Kiawah Island is on the market for $21 million. The 6,816-square-foot house was built around 1800 by former Gov. Arnoldus Vanderhorst, who served in the Revolutionary War and later in the General Assembly and as an intendant, now known as mayor, of Charleston.

