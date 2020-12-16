No-frills grocer Aldi to add fifth Charleston-area store in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK — Discount grocer Aldi continues to expand in the Lowcountry with plans to add a fifth location in the Charleston region.

The no-frills grocer recently signed a lease to set up a new store at 205 St. James Ave. in Goose Creek, the eighth largest city in South Carolina with an estimated population of 45,000.

The 3-acre site includes a small strip retail center that sits about halfway between Publix and Food Lion supermarkets on the opposite side of the street.

It's also less than 2 miles from rival low-cost grocer Lidl, which opened in 2017 at 435 St. James Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market, the retail giant's small-format grocery store, offers a food-buying option just west of Aldi's proposed new store location.

The proposed new Aldi site has seen a variety of businesses over the years, including the now-defunct Blockbuster video stores and more recently beauty products supplier Hair Zone.

New stores for Aldi are generally about 22,000 square feet, according to construction manager Tim Noah.

Work won't begin until the middle of next year with a targeted opening date of early 2022, he said.

The penny-pinching grocer is known for requiring customers to insert a quarter to retrieve a shopping cart and then allowing them to get the quarter back when the cart is returned to its portal. Also, it does not provide shopping bags. It offers a variety of standard products, mostly under its own label, as well as fresh produce.

Aldi opened its fourth location in the Charleston region in August in the former Barnes & Noble Booksellers space on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

Earlier this year, it opened on North Main Street in Summerville, just south of the Earth Fare supermarket.

The grocer launched its first store in the Charleston region in 2015 off Dorchester Road on the edge of Summerville and North Charleston. The company then followed with a second store on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard in Mount Pleasant in 2017.

The new Goose Creek store will probably not be the last one in the Charleston region.

"They will continue to look for other sites in the area," Noah said.

Competitor Lidl also plans to open a second Charleston-area store on Dorchester Road near Cedar Grove Apartments in North Charleston.