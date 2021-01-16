Nexton to add nearly 300 single-family rental cottages as housing option near Summerville

The developing Nexton master-planned community on the edge of Summerville continues to add new housing options, with the latest being one- and two-story detached rental cottages.

The mixed-use, 5,000-acre development in Berkeley County will feature 282 homes ranging from 650 to 1,350 square feet that can be leased on 27 acres off Grand Boulevard just north of the 55-plus Del Webb community.

The site sits south of a 20-acre park that is being developed next to the Medical University of South Carolina's proposed 128-bed hospital at Nexton Parkway and Grand Boulevard.

The first homes in the project, being developed by Birmingham, Ala.-based Capstone Communities, are scheduled to be ready later this year with full buildout expected by the summer of 2022. The company purchased the 25.3-acre site for nearly $4.3 million in mid-December, according to Berkeley County land records.

"The Capstone development offers single-family rental homes in a suburban environment with amenities and services typically found in more urban settings, all of which are highly desirable right now," said Brent Gibadlo, Nexton's vice president of operations.

The new community of one- to three-bedroom cottages will offer young professionals, empty nesters and people moving to the Charleston area the option to rent instead of buy.

Capstone, with a similar 275-unit project under development in Huntsville, Ala., will manage and maintain the rental units.

Capstone executive John Acken said the concept has proven successful in several student housing communities, and he believes it will be an attractive housing option for residents who aren't looking to own.

The development will include open green spaces for events, courtyards with pavilions and barbecue stations, a clubhouse, resort-style pool, fitness center, dog park and electric car-charging stations.

Homes will offer nine- to 12-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, wood-grain flooring, washers and dryers, smart technology and around-the-clock, on-call maintenance. An enclosed parking garage is also optional. Pre-leasing will begin this summer.

Changing hands

Another property on the upper Charleston peninsula is now under new ownership.

The Barrie Newman Building at 747 Meeting St. in the rapidly changing NoMo area was recently sold to AD Meeting LLC for $2.25 million, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston.

The new owner hopes to redevelop and repurpose the site with possible uses such as a restaurant, office space or retail shop.

The 6,700-square-foot building with high ceilings backs up to the future Lowcountry Lowline and includes an on-site lot for ample off-street parking.

"This is a unique and rare find that takes advantage of the growth in the NoMo district and future Lowline linear park," said Jack Owens of NAI, who represented the buyer. Chip Shealy of CBRE represented the seller, 747 Meeting Street LLP.

Event space

A new event center is coming to Moncks Corner.

Candace and Patrina Aku will snip the ribbon at 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at 401-02 Corner Square Plaza in Moncks Corner on the Aku Venue Event Center. A grand opening will follow at 4 p.m. Jan. 23.

The two decided to open the facility for special events and meetings after discovering a shortage of spaces for such events in the Berkeley County town.

They have renovated the space to create a laid-back but upscale atmosphere to cater to an array of interests.

To attend the events, participants must register in advance at akuvenue.eventbrite.com because of the pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions.

New firm

Three commercial real estate industry veterans have formed their own firm. John Orr, Elyse Welch and Lindsey Halter recently launched Carolina Retail Experts at 474 King St. in downtown Charleston. Previously, they were with the local office of Lee & Associates.