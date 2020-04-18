Nexton project near Charleston hits milestone with 1,000 homes sold

A developing master-planned community in Berkeley County that's as big as the Charleston peninsula recently reached a housing milestone.

The 1,000th house recently sold in Nexton, a mixed-use development on 5,000 acres between Interstate 26 and U.S. Highway 176 near Summerville.

For perspective, last September about 600 houses had sold in three separate housing developments: Brighton Park Village, Del Webb and North Creek. At full build-out, Nexton will have nearly 7,000 homes.

It also could house as many residents as the current populations of Clemson, North Myrtle Beach or West Columbia, roughly between 16,000 and 20,000. That would make it as big as Moncks Corner and Georgetown combined.

New apartments

Another apartment development is coming to Daniel Island.

New Jersey-based Woodfield Investments Co. plans to build a 251-unit, 11-building complex called The Port House at 543 Robert Daniel Drive near Wellmore senior living center.

The 16-acre development will include three garages, a pool and a pool house. The parcel is on the north side of Interstate 526 next to Beresford Creek and across from the eastbound on-ramp of the interstate to Mount Pleasant.

C.F. Evans Construction Co., the project's general contractor, recently filed a formal notice with Berkeley County that work was underway.

Changing hands

A Dollar General discount store in Berkeley County now has a new owner. Robert L. Pratt LLC bought the 9,014-square-foot shop at 1393 Main St. in Bonneau for $950,000 as an investment, according to commercial real estate firm NAI Columbia. The seller was CS1210 LLC. Pratt is a commercial agent with RE/Max Pro Realty.