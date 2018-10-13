Three national- and regional-home craftsmen are unveiling customized floor plans this month within a standout 5,000-acre Summerville development off Interstate 26.
Ashton Woods, David Weekley Homes and Homes by Dickerson are designing models at Nexton, the burgeoning community off U.S. Highway 17A projected for 6,500 houses. They join current builders Pulte, Del Webb, Saussy Burbank and TrueHomes.
According to Nexton.com, the first-time builders in the Berkeley County village will raise six homes used as sales prototypes and eventually up for sale. The dwellings will be available for public viewing, including during a grand opening today and Sunday. A street fair and food truck rodeo can be found today from noon to 6 p.m. at 106 Greeting House Road in Summerville.
Nexton will host a "series of events for residents, real estate professionals, campus employees and the greater Charleston community." Community backers encourage people to stay updated on the model home display and further events by way of Nexton.com.
"Each builder has a unique approach to design, construction and customer service to meet the growing needs of residents here at Nexton," says Brent Gibadlo, vice president and general manager. "We're thrilled to expand Nexton's offering of home builders and floor plans and look forward to debuting new models this fall."
The Summerville community, which can be reached from Interstate exit 199 and the new exit 197, boasts neighborhoods Brighton Park Village, North Creek Village and Del Webb at Nexton while offering traditional homes ranging in price from the $200,000s to the $500,000s.
New builders will bring varying accoutrements, including:
- Roswell, Georgia-based Ashton Woods designs houses "inspired by the culture and architecture of the region," Nexton says. The homes provide a personalized touch and commitment to design. Builder & Development Magazine in 2017 named Ashton Woods as Builder of the Year.
- Houston-headquartered David Weekley Homes marks itself as the largest privately-held home builder in America. The company is noted for its "functional, flexible living spaces that can change and grow, just as your family does" and design centers offering buyers thousands of personalized options, according to the community.
- Homes by Dickerson, of Raleigh, "prides itself on providing exceptional service to clients," Nexton notes. Claiming energy efficiency and eco-friendly design as priorities, the firm says it's become a leader in homes certified through the National Green Building and Energy Star programs.
Nexton says it "thoughtfully selected the home builders based on their integrity, quality of work and forward-thinking design philosophy. Rooted in Lowcountry style, these home builders bring a modern, elevated approach to accommodate the lifestyle of residents from young couples and singles, to busy families, as well as active retirees."
Newland Communities, the largest private developer of planned residential and urban mixed-use communities in the U.S., oversees Nexton's design, layout and future growth through subsidiary Newland Real Estate Group, LLC. A business entity of North America Sekisui House, LLC owns the Summerville area community, one of 30 developments in a NASH-Newland ownership and management partnership nationwide.