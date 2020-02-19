New yacht club on the way to Daniel Island in Charleston

A new yacht club will soon drop anchor in the Charleston region's plentiful waterways.

As part of The Waterfront mixed-use community under development by Colorado-based East West Partners, the Daniel Island Yacht Club will become part of the new $5.6 million Waterfront Park where River Landing Drive meets the Wando River, according to The Daniel Island Town Association.

Through a partnership with Low Country Marina Holdings, East West Partners is developing the watersports amenity as a launch point for Daniel Island residents and the general public.

The new yacht club will feature two public docks, providing day boat docking for the restaurants and retail businesses being developed as part of The Waterfront.

Boat club memberships, kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing opportunities, fishing and crabbing, water transportation via the Daniel Island Ferry and special events are planned for the new development.

Improvements to existing attractions on the Waterfront Park site will include enhanced landscaping, lighting, seating areas, swings with a view, a hammock garden, a water feature, event space and play equipment. Existing walking trails also are slated to be improved as part of the island's 25-mile trail system.

"This project will transform our waterfront public realm in a way that really completes the vision for Daniel Island and ensures that residents and visitors have access to the Wando River and the island’s treasured natural resources," said Jane Baker, vice president of community services for the Daniel Island Town Association.

The Waterfront development will offer Daniel Island’s only waterfront restaurant and rooftop bar as well as other retail options including a gourmet grab-and-go market. Phase 1 of the mixed-use community, which is currently under construction, will offer a mix of 58 townhomes and condominiums overlooking the new Waterfront Park and yacht club.

"Since day one on Daniel Island, it has been a priority to create an unparalleled experience beyond just the community we are building," said Miller Harper, managing partner at East West Partners.

"Over the past three years, we’ve been working with the Daniel Island Town Association and Low Country Marina Holdings LLC to create an active, engaging waterfront experience and we look forward to seeing this area on Daniel Island come to life," Harper said.

Construction of the yacht club and Waterfront Park is being funded by East West Partners, Low Country Marina Holdings and the Daniel Island Community Fund, a private nonprofit organization funded by a fee on resale transactions on the island.

Low Country Marina Holdings will manage the yacht club. Construction is expected to be completed in mid-2021.

East West also has developed several condominium project's across the Charleston area, including One Vendue Range and the accompanying City Gallery, and Gadsdenboro Park’s The Gadsden, both on the peninsula as well as Tides IV at the base of the Ravenel Bridge in Mount Pleasant.