A pricy, new housing community is rising north of Mount Pleasant on the edge of the Francis Marion National Forest while another is coming as infill development in West Ashley.
Construction is underway on U.S. Highway 17 about a mile north of Sewee Outpost on a 41-home, gated enclave called Awendaw Village in Awendaw. Prices start in the mid-$600,000 range, with homes measuring from 2,500 square feet to 3,500 square feet.
Built on half-acre lots, houses will occupy less than half of the 100-acre development. A National Federation Bird Sanctuary is planned for part of the permanent green space.
All home sites will abut protected woodlands, promising a rural setting among century-old live oaks, not far from the urban retail, restaurant and health care offerings in neighboring Mount Pleasant, according to marketer Carolina One New Homes.
Shell roads will wind between ponds and natural areas. Green buffers are planned throughout the community.
The first phase will include 14 home sites, all with views of Village Pond. Cline Homes is the exclusive builder. For more information, go to awendawvillage.com.
In West Ashley, Ashley Preserve will feature 18 single-family homes starting around the $400,000 range.
A dusty boots tour with representatives from Stanley Martin Homes will take place noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2395 Lantern Drive. That's off Mutual Drive behind Kia Country auto dealership on Savannah Highway.
The houses, next to West Ashley Greenway, will feature large kitchens, engineered hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings on the main level.