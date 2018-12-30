A new multifamily development more than three years in the making is about to break ground on the Charleston peninsula.
Charlotte-based Madison Capital Group recently filed a notice to begin construction on 51 townhomes at a development called Flats at 655 East Bay at the same address.
The vacant lot just south of the Cigar Factory will house one main three-story structure and six other three-story buildings.
Madison Capital bought the one-acre parcel in the summer of 2015 for $2.8 million with initial plans to build a four-story, 72-unit apartment development.
Live Oak Contracting LLC of Jacksonville, Fla., is doing the work. A build-out timeframe was not immediately available.
Land acquisition
A Charleston real estate investment company led by developer Eddie Buck has acquired another sizable parcel across from Cane Bay Plantation in Berkeley County.
North Creek Development Partners and BMC Distributors of South Carolina, affiliates of West Ashley-based Jupiter Holdings, bought 28.5 acres earlier this month on the corner of U.S. 176 and North Creek Drive from WestRock Land and Development for $5.7 million.
In June, affiliate North Creek bought 24.4 acres across the street along North Creek Drive from WestRock for nearly $7 million.
Both tracts sit directly across from Cane Bay Plantation and are on the northern edge of the developing Nexton community.
When the tract sold in June, Buck said he hoped a supermarket would eventually anchor the site. He said then a gas station would go on the corner with retail and restaurant elements to follow. Plans for the newly acquired parcel have not been announced.
Making a stand
A 1,000-home housing development coming to Johns Island is partnering with Clemson University on a special project at the community's entrance.
Clemson's School of Architecture will design and construct two artist market stands that will provide business opportunities for sea island farmers and craftspeople at the entrance to the subdivision called Kiawah River on Betsy Kerrison Parkway.
The stands also can be used for pop-up shops throughout the year. As the community develops, the artist stands will complement a more evolved retail village and market at the entrance.
“Each of our partners share our vision for a well-crafted sea islands aesthetic and the community ideals of quality, connection to place and authenticity,” said Carter Redd, managing director at Kiawah River. “These elegant stands will demonstrate Kiawah River’s commitment to local community stewardship and thoughtful design.”
The Clemson architecture students are designing the wood and steel market stands with both local and international inspiration.
The team was inspired by the modest sweetgrass basket stands that have been historic staples of Lowcountry roads for generations. The designs also pay homage to the hooded beach chairs called strandkorb used at seaside resorts along Germany’s coast. They can be closed when not in use and converted in many ways based on the user’s preference.
“Through community engagement and appropriate design solutions, our students learn how architecture can be a catalyst for positive change," said David Pastre, senior lecturer at the Clemson Architecture Center in Charleston and coordinator of the school’s Architecture + Community Build program.
"The development of Kiawah River’s farmstead and market falls directly in line with the Clemson School of Architecture’s goals by being aware of the impact residential development will have on rural Johns Island, by maintaining a working farm on the development and introducing entrepreneurial opportunities for local residents at the market," Pastre said.
The 2,000-acre, master-planned Kiawah River community is taking shape on former rice and cotton plantations at the end of Mullet Hall Road across from upscale Kiawah Island.
Ten years in the making, it’s a product of Charleston-based developer The Beach Co. and venture capital firm McNair Interests of Houston.