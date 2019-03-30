Special to The Post and Courier
Most days, septuagenarian Larry Wetzel travels the couple of blocks from his downtown residence to 33 New St. to check restoration efforts at the late 19th century south of Broad home.
Wetzel and his wife Glenda own the property and while they have esteemed builders and architects overseeing the renewal, he takes on an unofficial role to float ideas and elicit observations.
“Glenda calls it my WPA project,” he said, a tongue-in-cheek reference to the Works Progress Administration renovations from the 1930s New Deal.
Twenty months in the making, an extensive renovation of the 4,000-square-foot structure cordoned off as apartments as recently as 2017 wrapped up this month: Realtors with Indigo Properties held an invitation-only open house Friday.
The property will be going on the market officially on April 1. The Wetzels look to list the three-story wood frame home for around $3.5 million.
“We’ve had a few people look at it,” said Scott Cheney, agent with Indigo Properties who with company partner Debbie Peretsman are handling the listing. “We’re going to get it all done.”
Contractor Gray Tiller of Tiller Construction and architect American Vernacular teamed up to refinish hardwood floors, shore up fireplaces, restore windows including several with stained glass borders, upgrade the first tier 900-square-foot piazza, modernize the kitchen as well as bedrooms and bathrooms, install new electrical fixtures and hardware, landscape the moderate sized yard and provide access to the under-piazza loggia, which features a cistern. Students from the College of Building Arts helped ensure historic and architectural accuracy.
The Wetzels, who have restored a half dozen houses on Nantucket Island and upstate New York, own a residence on Legare Street and live there part time as well as in Cazenovia, New York.
“We always look for the ‘bones,” Glenda said, focusing on structurally-sound homes. “There’s always a surprise,” she added.
For example, a quaint gadget the Wetzels kept with 33 New St. is an outside pulley system that the immediate prior owner used for lifting or lowering items a flight or two.
The Wetzels paid $1.220 million in April 2017 to buy 33 New St., the first investment they won’t occupy. The couple saw potential in the historic house, built around 1885 less than a block south of Broad Street. But they already owned the Legare home – another Tiller Construction and American Vernacular restoration -- and weren’t ready to swing two houses in town.
Further blocking the Wetzels from moving into such a home is the ample size, including four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths spread over three floors. “It gets too big at our age,” he said, noting the husband and wife are each in their 70s.
Instead, “we are thinking a family with two kids, a mother in law, au pair,” he said. The rear section of the house, likely added in the early 1900s, includes handicapped access.
Peretsman, in a draft marketing piece, describes 33 New St. as “one of the finest historic renovations in downtown Charleston. This stunning home is situated on original high ground in Charleston’s most exclusive neighborhood, South of Broad. This property truly defines a ‘renovation done right.’ A marriage of historical integrity and modern amenities, featuring the highest quality construction and landscaping,” she said.
According to the Realtor, local manufacturer Isaac Hall built the house 134 years ago on land originally owned by Henry Middleton, a delegate to the First Continental Congress. Family-friendly New Street is one of the few two-way streets in the historic district.
Residential perks include full baths and walk-in closets in each bedroom; the master suite touts double vanities and a slipper tub in the bath and a study with wet-bar, fireplace and private porch in the sleeping area. A powder room is on the first floor.
Each room showcases 11 foot ceilings, original pocket doors between the living and dining rooms and French doors to the piazza.
Among the new high-end appliances are Sub-Zero and Wolf brands. Kohler, Miseno and Blanco are 21st century plumbing fixtures. The kitchen includes Caeserstone and granite countertops. Among the hardwood floors are several rooms with original heart pine, Peretsman said.
A number of the six restored fireplaces display original mantles and surrounds made of decorative wood and of slate. An unfinished wine cellar can hold more than 1,500 bottles.
Peretsman cites “beautifully” restored carved front doors, newel post and stair railing. A restored original front stair railing touts an iron fence and gate.
The exterior shows off a metal roof with stucco on brick chimneys, off street parking for three vehicles, a professionally landscaped garden and patio, and an outdoor shower and barbecue area piped for natural gas.
“From the first time I saw it,” Larry Wetzel said, “I thought (of the home) more at its grandeur.”
***
AGENT SPOTLIGHT
Debbie Peretsman & Scott Cheney
Indigo Properties Charleston
Peretsman: 843-259-8199
Cheney: 843-718-5218