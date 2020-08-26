New spa to open in Mount Pleasant; Charleston cosmetics shop relocating; book sale reshaped

A new place to get pampered is coming to Mount Pleasant.

Atlanta-based SweatHouz is bringing its luxury infrared sauna studio to 1701 Shoremeade Road in Indigo Square Shopping Center. The new 1,553-square-foot location is the first for Legacy Franchise Partners outside of the Georgia capital.

SweatHouz offers an elevated infrared sauna experience designed to give seven times more benefits than a traditional sauna at a lower temperature. Members enjoy a one-hour getaway in a private suite for a 45-minute sweat and 15-minute refreshing shower designed to rehydrate and tone skin after perspiring.

In the era of a pandemic, customers are offered touchless check-in and sanitized suites.

During a session, clients are able treat themselves to chromotherapy, which involves choosing a lighting color to stimulate senses and positive emotions, and listen to music or watch Netflix.

The franchisee says the health benefits include detox, recovery, healthier skin, a stronger immune system and weight loss by burning up to 600 calories.

Relocating

A Charleston cosmetics store is changing locations in the downtown area without going too far.

Bluemercury will move Sept. 4 to 278 King St. from its current shop to the south at 255 King.

The new 2,821-square-foot location will triple the shop's retail space and feature its new Conscious Beauty Program.

To celebrate the move and the brand's 21st anniversary, special promotions will be offered throughout the month of September.

Chad Yonce of Southeastern Management Group represented the landlord, Lybrand Family LLC, in the lease while Carlmichael Harrison of The Beach Co. represented the tenant, Bluemercury.

Open again

Women's apparel store Charlotte Russe recently reopened at Northwoods Mall in the Belk corridor across from Planet Fitness.

After the company announced store closures in early 2019, the brand was sold to Toronto-based YM Inc. and later announced 100 retail locations would open again, including the store at the North Charleston shopping center.

YM Inc.operates more than 700 stores across Canada and the United States.

Book it

A huge book sale that raises funds for Charleston County Public Library has been postponed until next year because of the coronavirus, but several smaller sales will be held in its place over the next four months.

That Big Book Sale, originally slated for Oct. 9-11 at Omar Shrine Temple, is tentatively rescheduled for next May 27-30.

In its place, the Charleston Friends of the Library will host pop-up book sales Sept. 12 at Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, Oct. 10 at Wando Mount Pleasant Library, Nov. 14 at Bees Ferry West Ashley Library, and Dec. 12 at Mount Pleasant Regional Library.

Sales will run 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with the first hour dedicated to senior shopping. Prices will start at $1 for paperbacks and $4 for hardback books.

With the cancellations of two book sales this year and the postponement of That Big Book Sale, the nonprofit group says it will lose nearly $80,000 that supports library functions, so it's hosting smaller events to help recoup some of the losses this year.

Safety protocols for each sale include masked volunteers, sanitized shopping baskets, one-direction lanes, social distancing and adherence to occupancy levels. All sale attendees will be required to wear a mask.

For more information, go to CharlestonLibraryFriends.org.

Sidewalk sale

A Kiawah Island shopping center will host an End of Summer Sidewalk Sale on Labor Day weekend.

The Sept 4-6 event at Freshfields Village will feature summer closeouts, new fall merchandise, gifts and other items at sale prices.

A few of the participating merchants include Islands Mercantile, Beija-Flor Jeans, Coastal Footwear and SeaCoast Sports and Outfitters.

The sale will be held 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 4-5 and 1-6 p.m. Sept. 6.

While the event will be outdoors, attendees must wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.