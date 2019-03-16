The Charleston region is not just a place for newcomers seeking work and retirees looking for places to enjoy after a long life of working hard, it also is tapping into the wave of senior living developments being built to serve the nation's aging population.
Two new senior communities are in the works throughout the Charleston region. One is rising on James Island, and another is planned near Cane Bay in Berkeley County.
The 156-unit Indigo Hall off Maybank Highway behind Bethany United Methodist Church is set to open in July, according to spokeswoman Tiffany Fields.
The 120,000-square-foot community is a joint venture between local developer Cardinal Land and Alex Brown Realty Inc. and Wakefield Capital, both of Maryland, along with Affinity Living Group of Hickory, N.C.
The facility will include 116 assisted-living units and 40 memory care rooms. Planned amenities include a bistro, croquet court, open-air dining, rain gardens and on-site hydroponically grown food. Sean Davis, a 20-year resident of James Island, is the executive director.
Meanwhile, in Berkeley County, an affiliate of Shepherd Health LLC of Miami is planning a new senior living community. The company filed paperwork recently for maintenance of water utilities at 604 Fairwinds Blvd.
Last June, Shepherd affiliate Wildcat Senior Properties LLC bought 18 acres for $3.6 million where Cane Bay Boulevard intersects Fairwinds in part of the 2,000-acre Wildcat Tract next to Cane Bay Plantation in Berkeley County.
The company's website, featuring an image of Rainbow Row in Charleston some 40 miles east of the wooded tract, says the new development called Shepherd Living at Wildcat is expected to open in 2020.
It will be the third 55-plus community in the Cane Bay area. Del Webb and K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons also have age-restricted housing developments off U.S. Highway 176.
Shepherd Living has similar communities outside Savannah and near Huntsville, Ala. Another is planned to open in 2021 in St. Augustine, Fla., according to its website.
The company did not immediately respond for requests about further information.
