2 new retail developments with multiple tenants under construction in Charleston area

With all of the closings and shorter hours now in place at many retailers because of the coronavirus pandemic, several new retail projects are still in the works.

Charleston-based Adams Property Group said this week it is constructing an 8,000-square-foot, multi-tenant building on Grand Oaks Boulevard in West Ashley.

The site, near the recently opened Harris Teeter supermarket on Bees Ferry Road, will house Starbucks coffee shop and Luxia Nails. The developer is in talks with two other tenants.

Completion is expected in the fall.

“The explosive growth in this area of Charleston and the fact that this area has been historically underserviced by retailers is no secret," said Jack Coupland of Adams Property Group.

"We are pleased to join the West Ashley Circle development located across the street from us in breaking this pattern by bringing some good retail options for local shoppers," he said.

Also underway is an addition to the retail center owned and anchored by Publix supermarket on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.

The Florida-based grocery chain has begun construction on an 8,226-square-foot, free-standing building with five tenant spaces on what was an empty lot in Queensborough Shopping Center.

The lot, near the UPS store and behind South Atlantic Bank, was often used for Christmas tree sales during the holidays.

Plans show one space slated for a 2,900-square-foot restaurant and four other tenant slots of 1,331 square feet each. No tenants have been announced.

On the way

Plans also are in the works for a new restaurant and an addition to a car dealership in Mount Pleasant.

Ty's Roadside restaurant has submitted plans to the town for 713 Coleman Blvd. next to The Boulevard apartments while Baker Motor Co. plans to add a small building with offices and a lounge at 2121 Highway 17.

The 1,160-square-foot Baker addition, called The Baker Collection, is slated to be built on the northern side of a lot used to park cars in front of restore store Hobby Lobby.

Plans were to be considered March 25 by the town's Commercial Design Review Board, but the meeting has been canceled because of COVID-19.

On the shelf

Shoppers, who aren't looking to toilet paper, hand sanitizer and cleaning products, may now notice some new brightly colored packaging of a popular Charleston product on store shelves.

On Monday, Callie's Charleston Biscuits celebrated its 15th anniversary by rolling out a multi-hued line of rebranded products that now include the word "Hot."

Carrie Morey founded Callie's in 2005 as an artisan mail-order biscuit company. In 2014, Callie's Hot Little Biscuit set up shop and a grab-and-go-eatery concept now offers four locations: two in Charleston and one each in Atlanta and Charlotte.

Callie's products can also be found online, in more than 1,000 retailers in the U.S. and in Canada, including shops such as Publix and Whole Foods.

Last year, more than 1.43 million biscuits were made by hand with no machinery whatsoever by a team of nine bakers, including the founder.

Callie's is named after Morey's mother, who helped launch the business.