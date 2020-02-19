4 new restaurants set to open in downtown Charleston; Harris Teeter opens in West Ashley

Four new dining venues offering a range of options, from refined fare to sports pub bites, will be serving Charleston over the next few months.

A New York-based restaurant plans to open on the ground floor of the Greystar office building by this fall, two North Carolina-based venues will be operating next to the Renaissance Hotel by this summer, and a sports pub plans to open on upper King Street by this spring.

JF Restaurants, the hospitality group founded by restaurateur and Michelin-starred chef John Fraser, will open The Loyal at 465 Meeting St., a second iteration of its original Big Apple establishment.

Menu offerings will be a mix inspired by Southern ingredients and dishes from the northern outpost.

Farther down the peninsula, North Carolina-based restaurant operator and TV personality Vivian Howard aims to launch two venues.

They include Lenoir, a casual but refined dinner and weekend brunch restaurant and bar; and Handy & Hot, a breakfast-and-lunch diner with sandwiches, salads, biscuits and other items. Both will be at 68 Wentworth St. next to the Renaissance Hotel and will take over the space now occupied by Sixty 8 Bar and Table.

Lenoir is named for Howard's hometown and will offer cuisine based on the rural, agricultural South.

"Lenoir’s streamlined menu will reflect the food of the frugal farmer, rather than traditional Lowcountry cooking," according to a statement announcing the new restaurants.

Handy & Hot will be a storefront version of the mail-order bakery in Kinston.

"I lived in Charleston for a bit in my early 20s and promised myself I'd live there again,” Howard said. “Clearly that wasn't in the cards, but opening a restaurant here gives my family a chance to spend more time in a city I love."

Howard operates other venues in the Tar Heel State with her husband, Ben Knight. They include Chef & the Farmer and Boiler Room Oyster Bar in Kinston and Benny's Big Time Pizzeria in Wilmington.

Howard has multiple awards for her cookbook and TV show. She is also a four-time semifinalist for James Beard "Best Chef Southeast" for her restaurant, Chef and the Farmer.

The new Charleston sites next the hotel are set to be renovated. Opening dates have not been announced.

On upper King Street, a new sports pub and restaurant is on the way.

1st Place, a concept from Republic Development and Management Group, will open in the spring at 570 King St., next to sister businesses Bourbon N' Bubbles cocktail bar and Mexican sushi restaurant MESU.

It will have more than 20 screens and 70 seats for game-viewing. On days with fewer games, the bar will feature live music with a pool table in the back.

The menu will include staples such as chicken wings and sandwiches as well as local seafood and other items.

The venue will be open from 11 a.m. until late night seven days a week. The space is being upfitted. An opening date has not been announced.

Second in Summerville

Jersey Mike's Subs opened its second Summerville location Wednesday at 1585 Central Ave. Franchise owner Ryan Delman, with operating partners Jarrett McCoy and Lyle Pierce, will participate in a fundraiser at the new site through Sunday to support Knightsville Elementary School as part of the grand opening.

Customers with a special fundraising coupon may make a minimum $2 contribution to the school in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

The restaurant is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Jersey Mike's other Summerville location is in Azalea Square Shopping Center on North Main Street.

18 and counting

The Charleston region's newest supermarket officially welcomed its first customers Wednesday.

Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter is now open in West Ashley Circle Shopping Center off of Bees Ferry Road.

The new store at 3865 West Ashley Circle is the 18th in the Charleston region for the grocery chain, a subsidiary of The Kroger Co.

Unique features of the new store include handmade lobster rolls, trail mix bar, in-store smoked salmon, Asian and American hot food bars, a Starbucks coffee shop, a drive-thru pharmacy and and an ExpressLane for online shopping.

The 53,000-square-foot supermarket includes nine manned checkout counters and six self-checkout lanes. It will be open 6 a.m. to midnight every day.

'Hot Now'

The grand opening of one of the most-anticipated new diners in the Charleston region is almost here.

The Krispy Kreme doughnut shop at 3651 Ladson Road in North Charleston will officially launch at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. People may see activity in the restaurant before then, but it will be an invitation-only training event.

In addition to its signature doughnuts, the new shop beside Bojangles' chicken restaurant near Palmetto Commerce Parkway also will offer specialty coffee drinks, brewed coffee and a drive-thru window.

During opening week until March 3, more than 100 random customers will receive a "Golden Ticket" at checkout, with each winner receiving one free dozen of the restaurant's signature "Original Glazed" confections every month for a year.

Arriving nearly three years after it was first announced, the sweet treat's return to North Charleston comes after a 19-year absence.

The Winston-Salem, N.C.-based chain once operated on Ashley Phosphate Road, a site that was displaced in 2001 by a road project. Another location could once be found on Rivers Avenue near the former Naval Hospital building.

The chain famous for its airy “Original Glazed” doughnut has had a retail presence in the region since 1951, when it opened at 531 Meeting St. on the peninsula. Several other locations came and went.

The region’s only other Krispy Kreme retail outlet is on Savannah Highway in West Ashley, which opened in 2001.

The new restaurant is still looking for workers for all positions and all shifts. Applications can be found at Wingate Hotel at 9280 University Blvd. in North Charleston.

Founded in 1937, Krispy Kreme operates retail shops in 33 countries and can be found in about 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S.

Going dark

A decade-old children's clothing and gift shop is closing its two locations in the Charleston area.

Sugar Snap Pea is shutting down its Freshfields Village store on Kiawah Island and its Mount Pleasant location at 320 W. Coleman Blvd., according to the retailer's Facebook post.

Mexican fiesta

Jalisco Taqueria & Tequila will host its grand opening party 1-5 p.m. Sunday at 1271 Folly Road on James Island.

The restaurant will offer food and drink specials, live DJ, jump castle and other events during the family-friendly opening event. Furry friends are welcome, and Charleston Animal Society will be on site for adoptions.

"My time spent in Arizona gave me a deep appreciation for Mexican cuisine," said Jonathan Kish, CEO of Queen Street Hospitality Group.

The restaurant opened in December, but recently rolled out weekly specials and a new happy hour menu. It's open for lunch and dinner, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. every day.